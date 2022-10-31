WHS NHS Induction
Buy Now

Woodsville High School’s G. Hampton McGaw Chapter of the National Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony and welcomed 14 new members on Oct. 18. The ceremony was held in the Dr. John A Bagonzi Community Building at WHS. Current members gave speeches about leadership, character, community service and scholarship, the four pillars of NHS. Shown above, new members include: Anna Englert, Haleyann Spencer, Vanessa Chausheva, Mackenzie Griswold, Aaralyn Evans, Dorothy Roy, Katherine Vasconcelos, Wiktoria Wawrzyniak, Stevie Warf, Connor Houston, Izabella Rutherford, Sidnei Watson, Emma Hillner and Thomas Martel. (Photo courtesy of Jodie Macinni)

Woodsville High School’s G. Hampton McGaw Chapter of the National Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony and welcomed 14 new members on Oct. 18. The ceremony was held in the Dr. John A Bagonzi Community Building at WHS. Current members gave speeches about leadership, character, community service and scholarship, the four pillars of NHS. Shown above, new members include: Anna Englert, Haleyann Spencer, Vanessa Chausheva, Mackenzie Griswold, Aaralyn Evans, Dorothy Roy, Katherine Vasconcelos, Wiktoria Wawrzyniak, Stevie Warf, Connor Houston, Izabella Rutherford, Sidnei Watson, Emma Hillner and Thomas Martel. (Photo courtesy of Jodie Macinni)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.