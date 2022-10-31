WHS NHS Induction

Woodsville High School’s G. Hampton McGaw Chapter of the National Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony and welcomed 14 new members on Oct. 18. The ceremony was held in the Dr. John A Bagonzi Community Building at WHS. Current members gave speeches about leadership, character, community service and scholarship, the four pillars of NHS. Shown above, new members include: Anna Englert, Haleyann Spencer, Vanessa Chausheva, Mackenzie Griswold, Aaralyn Evans, Dorothy Roy, Katherine Vasconcelos, Wiktoria Wawrzyniak, Stevie Warf, Connor Houston, Izabella Rutherford, Sidnei Watson, Emma Hillner and Thomas Martel. (Photo courtesy of Jodie Macinni)
