Woodsville High School held its first annual Literary Pumpkin Contest recently, resulting in over a dozen entries. The pumpkin could be carved or decorated by an individual or team with a favorite literary figure. Teacher Anne Peckett won third place with Jane Austen; WHS JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) received second place with Mike from Monsters, Inc.; and Ella Goslant won first place with “Where the Wild Things Are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.