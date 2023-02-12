WHS Senior awarded an Opportunity Funds Scholarship
Woodsville High School senior, Vanessa Chausheva, is a recent recipient of an Opportunity Funds Scholarship. The Opportunity Funds-Bulgaria Program is funded by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs, and the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria. This program is one of the most prestigious U.S. government-funded exchange programs. It is designed to support talented international students in taking their first steps toward studying at an accredited institution of higher learning in the United States. The program promotes the Department’s objectives of broadening outreach to youth and underserved audiences, advancing the mutual understanding, and supporting social inclusion. (Courtesy photo)

