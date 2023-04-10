WHS Students To Present ‘The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged’ April 15-16
Buy Now

Woodsville High School students who will be performing "The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged" on April 15 and 16 at the school are: in front, Aaralyn Evans; back row, Aidan Smith, Andrew Hendrickson and Jayda Garcia. (Courtesy photo)

WOODSVILLE, NH — Students at Woodsville High School will be presenting their production of “The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged” April 15 and 16. This hilarious and fast-paced play, written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield will delight audiences of all ages.

The play features a comical and irreverent take on all of Shakespeare’s plays. The cast features WHS students Aaralyn Evans, Jayda Garcia, Brandon Sanders, Andrew Hendrickson, Tyler Thurston and Aidan Smith. This production showcases the creativity and dedication of the students who have spent countless hours rehearsing their roles.

