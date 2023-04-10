WHS Students To Present ‘The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged’ April 15-16

Woodsville High School students who will be performing "The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged" on April 15 and 16 at the school are: in front, Aaralyn Evans; back row, Aidan Smith, Andrew Hendrickson and Jayda Garcia. (Courtesy photo)
WOODSVILLE, NH — Students at Woodsville High School will be presenting their production of “The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged” April 15 and 16. This hilarious and fast-paced play, written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield will delight audiences of all ages.
The play features a comical and irreverent take on all of Shakespeare’s plays. The cast features WHS students Aaralyn Evans, Jayda Garcia, Brandon Sanders, Andrew Hendrickson, Tyler Thurston and Aidan Smith. This production showcases the creativity and dedication of the students who have spent countless hours rehearsing their roles.
Two performances are scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. in the Dr. John Bagonzi Community Building at Woodsville High School. Tickets are $5 and are available at the door. All proceeds will go to future shows for the drama program. For more information, contact the advisor of the drama program, Ashley Hanson, at ahanson@sau23.org.
