This October the Highland Center for the Arts, in Greensboro, will be exhibiting art work by more than a half dozen of North America’s most renowned wildlife artists. In conjunction with that exhibit the Vermont Wildlife Coalition Education Fund is offering $2,500 in prizes to students in grades 7-12 who submit their own works of art depicting Vermont Wildlife.
First prize is $1,000; second prize is $750; third prize is $500; and fourth prize is $250. Student winners will have their work displayed along with the work of the nationally recognized artists.
Participating nationally recognized artists who will be exhibiting their work include Jean Louis Courteau, Cole Johnson, Rob Mullin, Patricia Pepin, John Pitcher, Sue Westin, John Potter and Bonnie Rowell.
Many of the works by these renowned artists that will be on display in October at the Highland Center will be “plein air” paintings. Plein air painting is about leaving the studio and getting outdoors to experience the wildlife and landscapes being painted.
The lake is one of Vermont’s most precious natural resources. The artists hope to support and to bring greater public attention to the importance of this priceless resource and the wildlife it supports. The art produced on the expedition will be sold to help support the work of the Vermont Wildlife Coalition’s Education Fund.
The Vermont Wildlife Coalition’s Education Fund is intended to encourage young Vermonters to get outside and to enjoy and appreciate the beauty of Vermont’s landscapes, lakes, rivers and streams and, in particular, Vermont’s wildlife and wildlife habitat. The hope is that by encouraging students to recreate those scenes in works of art others will likewise be able to share and appreciate Vermont’s natural resources.
More information about the student art competition can be found here: https://www.vtwildlifecoalition.org/artcontest.
