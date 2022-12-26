Window painting at Coventry
With the help of students at Lake Region Union High School in Orleans, local towns benefited from the talents of members of Stephanie Harper's art classes. The LRUHS students used their brushes and paint to give life to the holidays locally, including the Town of Coventry, during a field trip that took place Dec. 1. The event filled several business’ windows with colorful and festive drawings. (Submitted by Nadia Ardid Andres, an exchange student from Spain)

