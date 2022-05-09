BURLINGTON, VT — In a Zoom meeting held recently, with talented high school artists from across Vermont, Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) announced the winners of the 41st Annual Congressional Art Competition. Winning first place was Mae Searles, of Lamoille Union High School, with the collage piece “An Unfortunate Truth.” Mae’s collage was selected by judges from a field of more than 130 entries from students across Vermont.
“I’m inspired by the ambition, creativity, and resilience of these young artists,” said Rep. Welch. “The last two years have been challenging for all of us, in particular for our youth. The artwork submitted by these Vermonters is a testament to the perseverance of our communities. I congratulate each of our entrants for their strength and creativity and look forward to seeing Mae’s work hanging in the Capitol.”
The works of two area students were selected as County Winners.
Chosen from Caledonia County, the artist, Jonah Fliegelman, a student at Hazen Union High School in Hardwick, used mixed media in his entry, “Self Portrait.” Jonah’s art teacher is Cynthia Camber.
From Orleans County, the entry of artist, Linden Stelma-Leonard — “Winter Dissimilarity” — was chosen. Linden is a student at Craftsbury Academy and his art teacher is Joseph Smith. Linden used photography as his medium.
The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school visual art competition initiated in 1981 by then-Rep. Jim Jeffords to celebrate and encourage the artistic talent of young people from across the country. High school students from across the country submit entries to their representatives. Panels of local artists in each congressional district select the winners.
Winning pieces are displayed for a year in the tunnel between the U.S. Capitol and House office buildings — a route traveled daily by Members of Congress, their staffs, and visitors from around the world.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.