MONTPELIER, VT – The League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund is now accepting applications for its Winona Smith Scholarship program. Created in 1995 to honor the legacy of Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities Smith displayed of civic participation and community service.
Three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement, and come highly recommended by their instructor.
Applications, due on May 1, can be completed online at http://bit.ly/lwvscholarship. Students need to submit two essays (500 words), one on issues concerning voting rights and, the other, on the impact of a recent civic, national or world event. A letter of recommendation from a teacher is also required.
The scholarship can be applied towards continuation of education in an accredited vocational-technical or trade school and two- or four-year college or university. Scholarship recipients will be announced on June 1.
Last year, LWV scholarships were awarded to students from Hazen Union, Rutland, South Burlington and U32 high schools.
Questions can be directed to Becky Miller, lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.
