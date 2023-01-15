WHITEFIELD, NH — The public is invited to join members of White Mountains Regional High School’s Life Skills Department for a Pancake Breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18th. The event will take place from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 135 Main St. (across from the Old Courthouse) in Lancaster, N.H.

A full breakfast menu, including locally-produced maple syrup is available for the dining pleasure of participants. Tickets for this event are $8 ($5 for seniors and students).

