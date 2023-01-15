WHITEFIELD, NH — The public is invited to join members of White Mountains Regional High School’s Life Skills Department for a Pancake Breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18th. The event will take place from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 135 Main St. (across from the Old Courthouse) in Lancaster, N.H.
A full breakfast menu, including locally-produced maple syrup is available for the dining pleasure of participants. Tickets for this event are $8 ($5 for seniors and students).
A raffle will be held for 100 gallons of heating fuel, thanks to a donation by Mitch Doolan. Raffle tickets are $2 for one chance, and $5 for three chances. Other special prizes and surprises will continue throughout the morning.
This fundraising event will benefit the WMRHS Life Skills Class Activities Fund. These funds are used to offset the cost of trips and numerous class activities. For example last year, the students traveled to the site of the Boston Tea Party and Boston Aquarium.
For more information, contact Kenneth Mayer, 61 Panorama Dr., Jefferson, NH 03583, or call (603) 631-0518.
