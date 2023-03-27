Woodsville High School Earns Fourth Jostens National Yearbook Design Recognition
WOODSVILLE, NH – Woodsville High School’s yearbook, The Engineer, has been recognized for excellence and featured in the 2022 Jostens Look Book, a collection of spreads and photos from outstanding yearbooks and their creative themes, fantastic covers, beautiful designs, relevant coverage, meaningful storytelling and photography.

The Look Book celebrates the best-of-the-best in yearbook design and coverage. Along with design excellence, the annually published Look Book honors the important role well-crafted yearbooks play in helping schools chronicle the experiences, stories and achievements most relevant to students and that academic year. Jostens selected a student life spread from The Engineer to feature.

