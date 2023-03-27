Woodsville High School Earns Fourth Jostens National Yearbook Design Recognition

WOODSVILLE, NH – Woodsville High School’s yearbook, The Engineer, has been recognized for excellence and featured in the 2022 Jostens Look Book, a collection of spreads and photos from outstanding yearbooks and their creative themes, fantastic covers, beautiful designs, relevant coverage, meaningful storytelling and photography.
The Look Book celebrates the best-of-the-best in yearbook design and coverage. Along with design excellence, the annually published Look Book honors the important role well-crafted yearbooks play in helping schools chronicle the experiences, stories and achievements most relevant to students and that academic year. Jostens selected a student life spread from The Engineer to feature.
Chloe Brooks and Maisie Hilliard created the Engineer under the guidance of Ashley Youngheim, former WHS yearbook adviser (2017-2022).
“Leading the yearbook program during my tenure at Woodsville brought me great joy. I am continuously proud of the work the students produced for the yearbook and their dedication to the program over the years. We made the Honorable Mention list in 2019 and 2021 and had a featured spread in 2020 and 2022. This is no small feat. I wish the program the very best of luck in the future under their new adviser,” said Ashley.
The WHS Engineer was one of only 460 yearbooks selected from over 2,000 yearbooks submitted. The 2022 panel of judges, composed of nationally recognized scholastic journalism professionals and award-winning yearbook advisers, selected the best examples of the previous years’ yearbook spreads and covers to make up the 304-page 2022 Look Book.
The WHS yearbook staff received a copy of the 2022 Jostens Look Book and a plaque from Jostens to recognize this outstanding achievement.
