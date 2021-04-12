Woodsville High School Earns Jostens National Yearbook Design Recognition For The Second Time

WOODSVILLE, NH – Woodsville High School’s yearbook, The Engineer, has been recognized for excellence and featured in the 2020 Jostens Look Book, celebrating the best-of-the-best in yearbook design and coverage. The Jostens Look Book is a collection of spreads and photos from outstanding yearbooks and their creative themes, cool covers, beautiful designs, relevant coverage, meaningful storytelling and stunning photography. Along with design excellence, the annually published Look Book honors the important role well-crafted yearbooks play in helping schools chronicle the experiences, stories and achievements most relevant to students and that academic year.
The Engineer was created by Maisie Hilliard, Luke Britton, Dorothy Haynes and Mikayla Smith under the direction of Ashley Youngheim, WHS yearbook adviser.
“After being recognized on the Honorable Mention list in 2019 we decided as a staff to shoot for the moon — we wanted to have a spread featured! That dream came true in the 2020 Look Book. The staff could not believe that their varsity soccer spread was selected as a superior example of sports coverage. I’m proud to lead this program and am excited to see what the future holds.”
The WHS Engineer was one of only 460 yearbooks selected from over 2,000 yearbooks submitted. The 2021 panel of judges, composed of nationally recognized scholastic journalism professionals and award-winning yearbook advisers, selected the best examples of yearbook spreads and covers to make up the 304-page 2020 Look Book.
“The Jostens Look Book showcases the hard work and dedication of students who tell the story of the school year through photos and words. It is their collaboration and communication, as well as creative thinking in challenging situations, that results in the fine designs shown in this book,” said Sara Sausker, senior manager of customer experience. “We are very proud to celebrate the ability of this country’s future leaders and communicators by showcasing their sophisticated designs and photography.”
Youngheim and her yearbook staff received a copy of the 2020 Jostens Look Book and plaque from Jostens to recognize their outstanding achievement.
The Jostens Look Book is a must-have resource for yearbook advisers and staffs seeking creative design and coverage ideas, trends and inspiration. The Look Book complements www.YearbookAvenue.com and www.facebook.com/JostensAdviserandStaff, Jostens online destinations for yearbook creation ideas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.