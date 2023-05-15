Woodsville’s NHS Students Clean Up Bedell Bridge State Park
Buy Now

Members of Woodsville High School's National Honor Society recently participated in a spring clean-up at the Bedell Bridge State Park: from left, Aaralyn Evans, Brianna Youngman, Aliza Boutin, Riley Restelli, Abigail Crocker, Izze Rutherford, Courtney Taylor, Stevie Warf, Emma Hilner and Mackenzie Griswold. (Courtesy photo)

WOODSVILLE, NH — Woodsville High School’s National Honor Society (NHS) students, led by their advisors, Jaline Mulliken and Scott Nichols, recently participated in a community service spring clean-up at the Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill, N.H.

The students, embodying the core values of NHS – scholarship, service, leadership and character – worked to ensure the park remains clean, safe and welcoming for all visitors. Their commitment to community service reflects their integrity and dedication to positively impacting the community.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.