Woodsville’s NHS Students Clean Up Bedell Bridge State Park

Members of Woodsville High School's National Honor Society recently participated in a spring clean-up at the Bedell Bridge State Park: from left, Aaralyn Evans, Brianna Youngman, Aliza Boutin, Riley Restelli, Abigail Crocker, Izze Rutherford, Courtney Taylor, Stevie Warf, Emma Hilner and Mackenzie Griswold. (Courtesy photo)
WOODSVILLE, NH — Woodsville High School’s National Honor Society (NHS) students, led by their advisors, Jaline Mulliken and Scott Nichols, recently participated in a community service spring clean-up at the Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill, N.H.
The students, embodying the core values of NHS – scholarship, service, leadership and character – worked to ensure the park remains clean, safe and welcoming for all visitors. Their commitment to community service reflects their integrity and dedication to positively impacting the community.
“We are incredibly proud of the effort our NHS students have put into this project,” said Mulliken, lead NHS advisor. “Their work serves as a reminder of the important role we all play in preserving and protecting our natural spaces.”
The community is invited to join with WHS NHS in acknowledging the dedication and service of these students.
“The next time you’re at Bedell Bridge State Park, we hope you take a moment to appreciate the clean surroundings made possible through the hard work of our NHS students.”
