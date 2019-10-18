Workshop Series To Support Middle And High School Computer Science

A three-part evening series will be held in Gorham, N.H. over the next three months to support schools in expanding computer science opportunities for students. Computer science content for grades K-12 was formally added to how New Hampshire public schools define an adequate education in July of 2018 through HB 1674. This series of workshops is aimed at supporting computer science opportunities for the middle and high school grades.
Participants will explore how to prepare their students for the growth in computer-science-related aspects of many career fields. The first session, Oct. 22, will discuss what the story arc looks like for students wanting to get involved in computer science. This will include requirements, typical starting salaries for career tracks, and unique paths to the workforce. The session will look at how to bridge early middle school curriculum with high school curriculum and then onto connecting to workforce opportunities.
The second session, Nov. 12, will explore big data, artificial intelligence, and other computer science careers beyond the commonly thought of fields of game design and programming. Industry leaders about future vision and opportunities for these computer science fields within New Hampshire and/or New England will be a part of this session.
The final session, Dec. 10, will explore the topic of cybersecurity. Resources for integrating cybersecurity topics into the curriculum will be shared, as well as exploring career opportunities in this realm. A panel of cybersecurity experts will join this session, including Jason Golden, Chief Information Security Officer of Mainstay Technologies.
Computer science educators, those potentially interested in becoming certified computer science teachers, Extended Learning Opportunities/Internship coordinators, those interested in workforce development, school counselors, business teacher, any teacher interested in technology-related entrepreneurship, and other middle/high school content area teachers who are interested in how computer science connects to their subject area are all invited to attend.
The sessions will be held at North Country Education Services (NCES) in Gorham, from 4-8 p.m. The sessions are free, but pre-registration is required at ncedservices.org/csnorth-fall2019 or by calling (603) 466-5437. The series is being presented in partnership with White Mountain Science Inc (WMSI) through the CSNorth project currently supported by the Jane’s Trust Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.