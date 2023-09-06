Residents throughout the Northeast Kingdom are encouraged to attend the upcoming Youth Opportunity Regional Forum on Sept. 19th from 5:30-7 p.m. The event will take place at St. Johnsbury Academy in Fuller Hall for people of all ages and backgrounds, to come together to discuss how we can improve opportunities for youth in our communities. Free pizza and desserts will be served.

The “Vermont Youth Opportunity Initiative” emerged through The Vermont Proposition Initiative which was coordinated by the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) in 2021 through input from thousands of Vermonters. A Youth Opportunity Advisory Group of statewide leaders and youth members has developed a statewide engagement process to hear from thousands of Vermonters and then review findings to make action recommendations to the Future of Vermont Action Team (a diverse group of 20 leaders convened and facilitated by VCRD to implement the ten elements of the Vermont Proposition).

