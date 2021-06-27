Zachary Lisner, of Newport, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours. Zachary, a Political Science and English-Publishing & Editing major, is a graduate of North Country Union High School.
