WILLISTON, VT — Yankee Farm Credit, ACA recently announced the recipients of their annual scholarship program for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Royal W. Smith Jr. Scholarship is awarded each year to up to four students from Yankee Farm Credit stockholder families enrolled in college, trade school, or a certificate program.
Awards were chosen by members of the Membership/Governance Committee of Yankee Farm Credit’s Board of Directors. Their decisions were based on merit including academics, agricultural and civic accomplishments, and the required essay, “Why I wish to pursue a career in my selected area of study.”
Receiving the scholarship locally is Zoe Young, of West Glover. Other recipients include Hannah Dollof of Springfield; Maggie Sheehan of Perkinsville; and Sydney Adolfo of Morrisonville, N.Y.
“One of the highlights of the Membership/Governance Committee is reviewing scholarship applicants and selecting recipients. It really is amazing to read the variety of applications. It’s also a difficult process narrowing it down to just four recipients. The youth are the future of agriculture in this country and it’s awesome to see the amount of interest we have every year.” –Bryan Davis, board member and committee chairperson.
Yankee Farm Credit has awarded over $140 thousand to 72 students through the Royal W. Smith Jr. Scholarship program since its inception in 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.