ACT and PASS were scheduled to race yesterday (April 2) at Hickory (NC) Motor Speedway, long after my deadline. They both were scheduled to race again today (April 3).
Thirty-five PASS drivers filed an entry, while 30 or so ACT drivers will make the trip.
I Vote No on Another Cup Point-counting Race on Dirt
I know there are a bunch of fans who loved the race at Bristol. That’s fine. Race there again, just not for points.
For me it just didn’t seem like a Cup race. I hated the drivers couldn’t see and I had a hard time seeing because of the dust. And the “competition” yellows where they realigned them as they were running before they headed down pit road – just not for me.
And single-file restarts – just not for me.
• I missed the comments Richard Petty made last fall when he heard NASCAR was holding a point-counting race on a dirt track in 2021.
Petty told Autoweek, “I have to be careful here because there’s some politics involved, and I don’t want to alienate NASCAR on this. I guess I’m looking at it from an old-time deal because we spent years and years and years trying to become a professional sport. Years and years to get away from that stigma. But dirt-track racing is not professional, so we’re going backward. It would be like taking a professional football team and going back to play at a high school field.”
• I wonder if Petty got called to the NASCAR principal’s office after those comments?
Kyle Petty Said What?
On an NBC podcast, Kyle Petty compared Joey Logano to Dale Earnhardt. Petty said, “He beat you onto pit road, beat you off of pit road, beat you around to the start/finish line, beat you for 10th position, beat you for sixth position, beat you for the win – beat you, beat you, beat you.
“That’s what it’s all about for him. When he takes that helmet off, you want Joey to come to your house every day and hang out with you. He’s such a good guy. But he puts that helmet on, and he’s the caliber of race car driver, that of a Cale Yarborough, a Dale Earnhardt Sr., a Richard Petty and David Pearson, a Bobby Allison – that golden era where people weren’t friends. They were acquaintances, but they weren’t friends.”
• I’ve been saying it for years. We lost the rivalries when the drivers started to park their motor homes in the infield and the kids started playing together, it changed the sport forever.
No one wants to be the guy who’s at a Saturday afternoon birthday party laughing and joking, but 24 hours later is punching the birthday girl’s dad. Not only does it upset the kids, there’s hell to pay when the driver sees his wife after the race.
Will We See a Race Winner or Two Not Make the Playoffs?
Bristol winner Joey Logano is one of seven winners so far in 2021. That leaves room for nine others, with 19 races to go.
He joins Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex and Ryan Blaney.
Last week, Logano was on my list of 11 drivers who I thought would win a race this season. The 10 remaining winners on my list are Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman.
Quickies
Aric Almirola wrecked at Bristol and finished 36th. That’s the fourth time in seven races this season he has finished 30th or worse. He’s 28th in points, 239 points behind the leader, Denny Hamlin. He has zero segment wins and one playoff point.
• Thirty of Petty’s 200 Cup wins were on dirt tracks.
• Five drivers had their best finish of the season at Bristol, Joey Logano 1st, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2nd, Daniel Suarez 4th, Ryan Newman 5th and Erik Jones was ninth.
• NASCAR announced they have reinstated Mike Wallace and Josh Reaume following successful completion of NASCAR requirements. Wallace was suspended in September 2020 and Reaume was suspended in November 2020. The penalties for both drivers were the result of social media posts.
That’s the first time I’ve heard of any suspensions for media posts. I’m no lawyer but doesn’t freedom of speech come into play here? Forget I wrote those last two lines, too close to politics. I don’t do politics!
Until Next Week
Please support those who support short tracks.
