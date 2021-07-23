The highlight of the show was the unveiling of the restored Ken Robinson’s No. 11. The 1947 Ford last raced during the 1965 season at the speedway.
Scott Ingerson, Rodney Hannett, and a few other racers spent around 300 man hours putting this race car back together after it spent around 50 years in the woods on Robinson’s property.
In 2015 it was towed to the speedway and parked on the track. It spent the last five or so years at the track without a lot of chatter about anyone trying to get it race ready again.
Last fall, Ingerson and Hannett brought it to their shop (without Kenny knowing about it) in North Haverhill, NH where yet another race car was brought back to life. The flathead engine was donated by Butch Elms.
These are the same two guys who spear-headed the project of putting my Dad Jerry’s No. 2 back together the winter before. The duo refuses to take any money for labor, calling it a labor of love.
Friends and family came from all over to celebrate this day. Some made the trip from North Carolina.
Ingerson and Hannett hope to restore Robinson’s ’55 Ford this coming winter. Before they became friends, Kenny and Dad showed up on opening day one year with nearly identical blue paint jobs.
Dad won the 1966 track championship while Kenny won the last main events there. When they left the track (more than likely together) they weren’t sure if the track would ever open again. Sadly it never did.
• Neat: I was sitting in my Dad’s No. 2 in the infield waiting to roll out onto the speedway for some parade laps. Just as I was firing up the motor Dave Moody came over for a chat. I stuck my arm out the window and pointed to the passenger side and half kidding said, “Hey Dave, I have room for one more, hop in”. He replied, “You don’t have to ask me twice, I’m in.”
As he was running over I figured he was kidding and was just going to stick one leg in the window for a photo op. Next thing I know he’s sitting on the floor board.
He said, “Don’t feel like you have to make any highlight reels.”
We talked about Paul Bellefeuille, the track owner, and how much money he’s put into the place. This year he had the front stretch paved.
Dave mentioned with the track only being a fifth mile it didn’t give the drivers much time to think. I’m happy to report we ran the 15 laps with no mishaps.
• To see and buy some great photos check out Alan Ward’s site at https://bigalsphotos.smugmug.com/…/Northeastern…/.
Cup News
In breaking news, Brad Keselowski is going to Roush Fenway Racing next season. Part of the deal is he’ll own part of the team and drive the No. 6. If sponsorship can be found the team would like to have Ryan Newman back next season.
• Harrison Burton will pilot the No. 21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing beginning in 2022.
• Austin Cindric will drive the No. 2.
• Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active NASCAR team in series history. The team currently has 99 victories with the likes of David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Neil Bonnett, Dan Gurney, AJ Foyt and Buddy Baker all visiting Victory Lane with the team. The organization also currently enjoys a technical relationship with Team Penske, which will continue into 2022, along with major support from Ford Performance.
Cup Playoffs
If playoff invitations were mailed out after New Hampshire, the 16 guys with a shot at the title would be: With wins, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell and last week’s winner, Aric Almirola. Denny Hamlin, still without a win in 2021, would get in by being the point leader. The two guys backing in on points would be Kevin Harvick 673 and Tyler Reddick with 596 points.
With only four regular races left, Austin Dillon 591, Chris Buescher 475, Matt DiBenedetto 453 and Ross Chastain 452 may need wins to transfer.
White Mountain
Rained out last weekend.
July 24 – It’s the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 100 for the Late Models. Also on the card are the Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Mini’s, Dwarf Cars, Kids Trucks and Senior Tour.
Bear Ridge
Rained out on July 17.
July 24 – Will be sponsored by Lucky’s Trailer Sales. The Empire State Sprints (ESS) are ready to invade the Ridge with the first-ever show this side of the Green Mountains. Local contenders and past champions such as Will Hull and Chris Donnelly will be here to help show these New York and Pennsylvania drivers their way around the infamous quarter-mile clay oval.
PASS
The Super Late Models were rained out last weekend at White Mountain.
July 28 they head to Seekonk Speedway where the winner banks $10,000.
Thunder Road
July 29 – WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets – Port-a-Potty Grand Prix. Post time 7 p.m.
ACT Late Model Tour
The Tour had last weekend off and are off this weekend, too.
July 31 – It’s the Midsummer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park. The winner pockets 10 grand.
Until Next Week Get out this weekend and support a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.