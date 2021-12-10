ACT, Thunder Road and White Mountain contingency awards totaling nearly $30,000 in year-end prizes, along with point fund money, were mailed out recently because the banquets won’t be held until next spring. This is on top of more than $14,000 worth of contingencies awards from ACT’s partners during the season.
Those stickers you see on the front fenders aren’t just for looks.
ARBodies and Five Star Race Car Bodies were two huge contributors to the end-of-year prize pool. Both companies awarded a full body package to one random driver each from the ACT Late Model Tour (Matt Anderson), Cooper Bouchard (Thunder Road), and Mike Jurkowski (WMMP) all received new ARBodies ABC Late Model “A” body packages. Five Star ABC NextGen body packages went to Erick Sands (ACT Tour), Darrell Morin (Thunder Road) and Matthew Morrill (WMMP).
The two companies also posted season-ending awards for the Flying Tiger division and the Challenge Cup. Winners were, Robert Gordon (Thunder Road) and Tanner Woodard (WMMP) were chosen to collect an ARBodies ’88 Monte Carlo reskin kit. Sam Caron (Thunder Road) and Matthew Potter (WMMP) got a $500 Five Star product certificate.
Gerry DeGasparre Jr. got the $500 ARBodies Challenge Cup gift certificate while Christopher Pelkey was selected for the $500 Five Star Challenge Cup merchandise card.
Mark Hudson will have a new Port City Race Cars ACT chassis for his racing adventures in 2022. The brand-new chassis went to Hudson as part of the Challenge Cup program. Hudson was randomly selected from the 25 drivers who ran at least 10 Challenge Cup-eligible events.
Both Koni and QA1 posted three sets apiece of ACT Late Model-approved shock absorbers to be given out at season’s end.
D.J. Shaw (ACT Tour), Brandon Lanphear (Thunder Road) and Oren Remick (WMMP) all received a set of Koni 30 series shocks. The sets of QA1 63 series shocks went to Stephen Donahue (ACT Tour), Chris Roberts (Thunder Road) and Kasey Beattie (WMMP).
Sunoco Race Fuels and New England Racing Fuel posted six 54-gallon drums of 110-octane spec fuel for ACT racers. Three of the drums went to the CT Tour champion Ben Rowe, while Derek Gluchacki was picked randomly among ACT 100 percenters to receive a drum of fuel. One drum each went to the Flying Tiger champions at Thunder Road (Michael Martin) and (Jason Woodard) at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Bassett Racing Wheels posted eight different end-of-year awards that were given out. Tom Carey won four powder-coated wheels by the luck of the draw and the top three in ACT Tour points, Rowe, DJ Shaw and Gluchacki, won some wheels. Also the runners-up in the Late Model points at Thunder Road (Christopher Pelkey) and (Jimmy Renfrew Jr.) at WMMP.
Bassett Wheels also went to Flying Tigers runners-up in points at Thunder Road, Stephen Martin, and White Mountain Shane Sicard.
All Star Performance awarded product certificates to the champions of each ACT (Rowe), Thunder Road (Corliss) and White Mountain (Jeff Marshall).
DRP Performance Products provided a certificate for the fifth-place driver (Jimmy Hebert) in ACT Tour points.
Kirkey Fabrication posted certificates for the top-three in the ACT standings (Rowe, Shaw and Gluchacki).
The third-place finishers on the Tour (Gluchacki), Thunder Road Late Models (Tyler Cahoon) and White Mountain Late Models (Quinny Welch), all picked up a Tilton Engineering certificate.
Edelbrock Racing also gave a certificate to the third-place ACT driver, Gluchacki.
NES Enterprises posted product certificates for the champions of the Street Stocks at Thunder Road (Kaiden Fisher) and the Strictly Stock Mini’s at White Mountain, Luke Shannon.
Northeastern Speedway
Happy birthday Pete Racine. The 97-year-old World War II Veteran ran a few hot laps around the fifth-mile speedway on his birthday earlier this week.
It’s been 55 years since the Waterford track ran an official event, closing after the 1966 season. As they were circling the snow-covered track, Pete was telling present day owner Paul Bellefeuille where he set up his ramps he used to roll over old cars during intermission. The fans loved it!
Cup Update
Last week I told you Richard Petty Motorsports sold a majority interest to Maury Gallagher, owner of GMS Racing. Two charters were part of this deal. One will be used by Eric Jones No. 43 car and GMS Racing will use the other one on the No. 94 of Ty Dillon. It was recently announced Dillon’s car will be number 42.
Until Next Week
Please support those who support short-track races.
