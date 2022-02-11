Strap In By Big Bigelow: A Chat with Ken Squier

Uncommon Deeds Podcast is a weekly podcast hosted by Tom Corbett and Justin St. Louis. The title came from a quote from Ken Squier when he said, at a race track decades ago, “Common men doing uncommon deeds.”
The Clash Was an Event and Not a Race
My first question was whose idea was it to turn a football stadium into a race track? Did the other people at the table think this person was nuts?
When I first read about it, I figured 23 Cup cars on a track the size of Thunder Road would be a crash fest. I also thought if they counted yellows we’d see about 58 laps of green flag lap racing. I was pleasantly surprised to hear only green laps counted.
I’ve talked to some race fans who hated the event because it was more show than racing. I can tell you no one I interact with enjoyed any of the music, but then again I’ve hated the music at the last 55 Super Bowls.
NASCAR holds the rights to go back to LA for one or two more years. It’ll be interesting to see what they decide.
From The Mail Bag
I was asked if there was a list of Cup teammates. This is what I came up with:
Front Row Motorsports/Ford: owner Bob Jenkins, a two-car team with Michael McDowell (34) and Todd Gilliland (38).
Hendrick Motorsports/Chevy: owner Rick Hendrick, a four-car team with Kyle Larson (5), Chase Elliott (9), William Byron (24) and Alex Bowman (48).
Joe Gibbs Racing/Toyota: owner Joe Gibbs, a four-car team of Denny Hamlin (11), Kyle Busch (18), Martin Truex Jr. (19) and Christopher Bell (20).
Kaulig Racing/Chevy: owner Matt Kaulig, a two-car team with AJ Allmendinger (16) and Justin Haley (31).
Live Fast Motorsports/Ford: owner Matt Tifft, a single-car team with BJ McLeod (78) as the driver.
Petty GMS/Chevy: Maury Gallagher bought majority interest in Richard Petty Motorsports. It’s a two-car team and the drivers are Ty Dillon (42) and Erik Jones (43).
RFK/Ford: owners Jack Roush, John Henry and Brad Keselowski, a two-car team with Keselowski (6), and Chris Buescher (17).
Richard Childress Racing/Chevy: owner Richard Childress, a two-car team with Austin Dillon (3) and Tyler Reddick (8).
Rick Ware Racing/Ford: owner Rick Ware, may have three cars competing in 2022. Cody Ware (51), JJ Yeley (53), Josh Bilicki (77).
Spire Motorsports/Chevy: owner TJ Puchyr, a single-car team with driver Corey LaJoie (7).
Stewart/Haas Racing/Ford: owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, a four-car team with Kevin Harvick (4), Aric Almirola (10), Chase Briscoe (14) and Cole Custer (41).
Team Penske/Ford: owner Roger Penske, a three-car team with Austin Cindric (2), Ryan Blaney (12) and Joey Logano (22).
TrackHouse Racing/Chevy: owners Justin Marks and co-owner “Pitbull” a two-car team with Ross Chastain (1) and Daniel Suarez (99).
23XI Racing/Toyota: owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, a two-car team with Bubba Wallace (23) and Kurt Busch (45).
Wood Brothers/Ford: owner Eddie Wood, a one-car team with an alliance with Penske. Harrison Burton (21) is the driver.
Until Next Week Please support those who support short-track racing.
