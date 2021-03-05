I’m not sure what photo started the conversation, but it was brought to my attention when my editor Reed Garfield asked me what I knew about the rules in the ’60s at Thunder Road that allowed cars to run three carburetors.
Reed was a crewman at Northeastern Speedway for Freddy Mills No. 26 and didn’t recall anyone running with three carbs.
I knew right off who to contact for questions about the early years of racing – Lloyd Hutchins Jr.
He wrote, “For the 1965 season we were sanctioned by NASCAR to run “Modified Sportsman” at T-Road and Catamount. Their rules required these modified coupes be 1937 and newer vintage. At T-Road, because we were running mostly ’32, ’33, ’34 vintage and a few ’35 and ’36 vintage coupes, NASCAR “grandfathered-in” the earlier vintage for one year. So, for that one year only, we could fully modify the Ford Flathead engine, with the only limit being the cubic inches. A photo of a Flathead at T-Road or Catamount, with three carbs on it, was taken in 1965. The ’65 Milk Bowl winner was car No. 64 driven by Russ Ingerson. The car was owned by my father-in-law, John Hackett from East Randolph, VT. The week before the Milk Bowl, I took a newly bored engine block, the crank assembly, a Harmon-Collins “Super Race Camshaft”, plus five fifths [one gallon] of Canadian Lord Calvert blended whiskey, and I went over to Lisbon, NH, to Mutt Dexter’s garage. Mutt and I spent three days drinking whiskey while putting that engine together, just “SPECIAL” to win the Milk Bowl!! Pre-WW2, Mutt’s family owned a Ford dealership and had a shop full of factory tools, making it a great place to build engines. In those days I owned a ’56 Chevy panel truck and I had a mattress in it so I could sleep-over or whatever, about anywhere. THOSE WERE THE DAYS!!! As always, Lloyd.”
• For more on Lloyd check out his “Bringing Memories Back to Life” https://176racing.com.
Who Decides Which Teams Goes to the Goodyear Tire Test?
Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. were at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, TX earlier this week for a tire test. The track is a 3.41-mile long road course, with 20 turns. NASCAR Cup cars have never raced there. They will on May 23.
Why these three guys? NASCAR has stopped practicing and holding time trials at most of the tracks on race weekends. Years ago, teams could go to tracks not on the schedule to test.
I’m thinking to be fair NASCAR and Goodyear should have some cars built and hire a few of the drivers who have recently retired and hold their own test.
Nothing against Elliott, but he should be the last driver to go. He’s the favorite at any road course they go to now, he doesn’t need any more advantages.
Quickies
• Interesting names of race sponsors. At Daytona they ran the – “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner” 300 – and coming soon to “Phoenix is the Call 811 Before You Dig” 200 at Phoenix.
• Michael McDowell’s sixth-place finish at Homestead gave Front Row Motorsports its first top 10 at a 1.5-mile track in the team’s history. FRM has been around since 2005 and has run 1,077 races. I don’t know how many have been on a 1.5-mile track.
McDowell has finished in the top 10 in each of the season’s first three races. He had only four top 10s last year.
The only other driver with three top 10s in 2021 is Kevin Harvick, his worst finish is sixth this year.
• Denny Hamlin’s speeding ticket late in the event appeared to cost his shot at a third consecutive top 5, he finished 11th.
• Petty Enterprises has 268 wins. Hendrick Motorsports now has 264.
• William Byron, the Homestead winner, was happy to say he won’t have to sweat the playoffs now he has a win. He said, “I’ve spent a lot of my Cup Series career kind of on the bubble of the playoffs, and now I don’t have to worry about that.”
I’m not going to be the one who tells him if more than 16 drivers win a race the first tie breaker is POINTS! The good news for him is up to 16 winners and he’s good. Points come into play after 17 drivers score a win.
I don’t see 14 different winners in the next 23 races. I believe three or four guys will win three or more races.
This season there are six road courses in the first 26 race regular season. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Chase Elliott win four, maybe even five of those.
• Byron now has 13 wins across NASCAR’s top divisions, seven Truck wins, four Xfinity wins and now two Cup wins.
• So how do they line up the Cup cars? They use what they call a Performance Metrics. “Qualifying” is a total number based on the previous event. 15 per cent of a fastest lap time position, 25 per cent of the driver’s final race finish position, 25 per cent of the owner’s final race position, and 35 per cent of the Owner Points position. Any ties will be broken by the Rule Book.
When the Playoffs begin, Playoff cars will fill the top starting positions. For instance, in the Round of 16, the top 16 starting positions will be Playoff cars; in the Round of 12, the top 12 starting positions will be Playoff cars; and so on.
