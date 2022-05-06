A total of 117 race cars drove through the pit gate for the 63rd Season Opener at Thunder Road. That included 34 Late Models, 33 Tigers, 32 Street Stocks and 18 Road Warriors. They ran 17 qualifying races and four features.
This was an ACT Late Model tour event and did not count points for the weekly Late Models.
Only three guys who started in the top 10 finished in the top 10. Derrick O’Donnell started fourth and finished second. Kyle Pembroke started seventh and came home fourth, Christopher Pelkey started second and finished third.
Race winner Nick Sweet started 12th, fifth place finisher Jason Corliss came from 23rd. Rounding out the top 10 finishers were sixth, Stephen Donahue, +5 spots; seventh, Jimmy Hebert, +7; eighth, Rich Dubeau, also +7; ninth, DJ Shaw, +9; and Evan Hallstrom driving the Robbie Crouch-owned No. 48, started 26th in the 28-car field and went home with 10th place money.
• The ACT Late Model Tour continues the 2022 season with a 150-lap event alongside the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model and Modified divisions at Winchester, NH’s Monadnock Speedway on May 22.
• Thunder Road goes again May 29 for the 59th running of the Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic. Along with 125 laps for the Late Models, Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors, the mighty tour-type Modifieds return to “The Road” for the $10,000-to-win Granite Capital 100. The Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series will feature some of the biggest names in Modified racing.
PASS
Up next Oxford Plains Speedway May 7.
Bear Ridge
Opening day at the Ridge is May 7.
White Mountain Motorsports Park
Opens the 2022 campaign with a doubleheader weekend on May 14-15.
Riverside Speedway
May 14 is opening day.
Cup Quickies
• Chase Elliott won at Dover last Monday. The win was Hendrick Motorsports fifth win of the season. It is the first time in NASCAR history a team has had all four of its drivers win races in the opening 11 races of a season.
• Fox announced NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty, Bobby Labonte, and Bill Elliott will be in the broadcast booth for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.
Petty will join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer for the first segment, Labonte will join for the second segment and Elliott will be in the booth for the final stage.
• Dover hosted its only NASCAR weekend of the season. The track traditionally held two Cup weekends but moved one race date last season to Nashville Superspeedway. Dover hosted one race weekend in 1969 and 1970 and then held two races every season from 1971 to 2020.
• Kyle Busch and Martin Truex are not signed for 2023 at Joe Gibbs Racing. Stewart-Haas Racing is the team with a known job opening. Aric Almirola already announced that this is his final full-time year.
Joe Gibbs said recently he was confident the team would find sponsorship for Busch. Mars (M&M) is leaving after 2022 and would resign him.
Truex turns 42 later this year and will decide in the next couple of months whether he wants to continue as a full-time Cup driver. If he does, his sponsors are expected to stay with him.
Until Next Week
It’s time to head to the races. Join me, but remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.