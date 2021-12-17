The American-Canadian Tour announced this week they have completed the move of its main offices to Barre. It is the first time ACT has moved to a new headquarters since the organization’s founding in 1986.
All ACT day-to-day operations and administrative work will now be conducted at 105 North Main Street, Suite 208, in Barre. The office is on the second floor of the building. Prior to the move, the ACT offices had been located on Stowe Street in Waterbury, VT.
The new ACT mailing address is P.O. Box 1002, Barre, VT 05641. The office phone number will remain the same at (802) 244-6963. The ACT office is open to Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. from November-February and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. from March-October, except on race days.
In addition to the ACT Late Model Tour, the Barre office also houses series that ACT sanctions or co-sanctions. This includes Vermont’s Thunder Road Speedbowl, New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park, oval track events at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, and the New England Late Model Challenge Cup.
“We felt the time was right for the move,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “Pat (Malone) was able to find us a great location that’s a lot closer to our tracks, is more central to where many of our teams and fans live, and gives us more space for day-to-day work. Obviously, the new location will take some getting used to after being in the same place for so long. But we think the benefits are worth it long-term.”
For more information, contact the ACT offices at (802) 244-6963, media@acttour.com, or visit www.acttour.com. You can also get updates on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ACTTour.
Rockingham Speedway
Rockingham (NC) Speedway is getting a $9 million face lift. Plans are to add lights and put down new pavement. The track last hosted a Cup Series race in 2004.
“Our historical value has never faded, it has only grown, and with the reopening, it has grown even more,” said Justin Jones, Vice President of Operations at Rockingham Speedway and Entertainment Complex.
Jones was brought onboard earlier this year and says he reminded the owners the overall goal should be to bring back some type of major race event.
Kaulig Racing
Kaulig Racing, owned by Matt Kaulig, will have two Cup cars in 2022. Justin Haley will drive one of them full-time, at this time they have not announced his number.
Earlier this week Kaulig reported A.J. Allmendinger, Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric will share the driving duties in the No. 16 for all 36 races.
“We think our roster for the 2022 season features some great drivers,” said team president, Chris Rice. “Having three out of the four 2021 Xfinity Series championship contenders helping to build our new Cup Series program, is truly a tremendous opportunity for this Kaulig Racing team.
“While these guys have been fierce competitors for the last few years, having them bring that same tenacity as teammates will be extremely fun to watch and a great way for this team to grow in its first, full season in the Cup Series.”
Hemric, the 2021 Xfinity champion who joined Kaulig in the off-season, will make his first return to the Cup series since winning that series’ rookie honors in 2019.
Gragson, who will continue to compete in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, will compete in 14 Cup races for Kaulig.
Until Next Week
Please support those who support short-track races.
