This year’s purse will see an over $40,000 increase from 2021. There are new heat race purses and special bonuses up for grabs.

October 1 fans will see the Late Models run time trials. I hate time trials almost as much as I do double points. But, hey, it’s a Milk Bowl tradition, so I can put up with it once a year. The pole sitter banks $1,000 and the second-fastest earns a $500 bonus.

The two fastest will be your front row of the first segment. Everyone else will go to one of the 50-lap heat races. There will be two or three heats depending on the car count.

