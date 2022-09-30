This year’s purse will see an over $40,000 increase from 2021. There are new heat race purses and special bonuses up for grabs.
October 1 fans will see the Late Models run time trials. I hate time trials almost as much as I do double points. But, hey, it’s a Milk Bowl tradition, so I can put up with it once a year. The pole sitter banks $1,000 and the second-fastest earns a $500 bonus.
The two fastest will be your front row of the first segment. Everyone else will go to one of the 50-lap heat races. There will be two or three heats depending on the car count.
Yes, you read that correctly, 50 laps – the same as a Thursday night main event.
The heats will pay a $4,300 purse including $1,000 going to the winner of each heat with the top 10 earning cash bonuses.
By Sunday morning, even before the first green flag has flown, one lucky driver could very well be walking through the pit gates with $2,000 in their pockets after taking the Booth Bros./H.P. Hood fast time and winning their respective heat race. If that same lucky driver proceeds to lead every lap in segment one, they would park it pit side $4,500 in the black. Amazingly, that’s nowhere close to the end of the possibilities with two 50-lap segments to go!
Along with the $100-per-lap breakdown between the top three leaders of each lap, a $12,000 Northfield Savings Bank Milk Bowl winners-share waits in victory lane, alongside a pair of special, big-money bonuses. Should the winner sweep all three segments to earn a “perfect score” of just three points, they would receive a $10,000 bonus. If the perfect three is too much of a challenge, a victorious four- or five-point win is worth a $5,000 bonus!
If all the pieces fall together, the winner of Sunday’s Milk Bowl could walk away with over $25,000 in cash prizes.
Cup Series Playoff Standings After Texas
(Revised after William Byron penalty.)
1. Joey Logano, 3,071, +37
2. Ross Chastain, 3,059, +25
3. Kyle Larson, 3,057, +23
4. Ryan Blaney, 3,056, +22
5. Denny Hamlin, 3,049, +15
6. Chase Elliott, 3,045, +11
7. Daniel Suarez, 3,045, +11
8. Chase Briscoe, 3,041, +7 points ahead of 9th
Below the Round of 8 Cutoff:
9. Austin Cindric, 3,034, –7 points behind 8th
10. William Byron, 3,033, –8
11. Christopher Bell, 3,016, –25
12. Alex Bowman, 3,015, –26
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Strike Podcast Deal
Dale Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media firm has inked a seven-figure podcast deal with Cadence13 as part of a broader media expansion, Axios’ Sara Fischer reports.
Dirty Mo is a nickname used to describe Earnhardt Jr.’s hometown of Mooresville, NC, where the company operates today out of a race shop.
In addition to audio, the company plans to push more aggressively into TV production, given the success of its existing shows, like “Lost Speedways”, a Peacock exclusive about abandoned racetracks.
With the Cadence13 deal, Dirty Mo Media will launch three new shows this fall, in addition to its four existing shows: “The Dale Jr. Download”, “Door Bumper Clear”, “The Burton Continuum” and “Speed Street”.
The new shows will focus on more than motorsports, tapping into the passions of Southern sports fans with topics like college football, Davis told Axios.
Most of the Dirty Mo podcasts are simulcast in video, and future shows have video components planned. The company is launching several new original shows on its YouTube channel this year as it seeks to grow its social presence.
Biggy note – if you haven’t watched The Dale Jr. Download show, check it out on YouTube. The other shows are entertaining but Dale Jr. is in a league of its own.
Cody Ware Treated and Released After Texas Accident
After a hard accident at Texas on Sunday, Cody Ware says he plans to race this weekend at Talladega. He says he’s dealing with some stretched ligaments and bruising and swelling in his foot and ankle.
William Byron and Ty Gibbs Penalized after Texas
William Bryon and Ty Gibbs have been penalized by NASCAR following the race in Texas last Sunday.
Byron spun Denny Hamlin out under caution. Gibbs made contact with Ty Dillon on pit road.
Sections 4.3.A & 4.4.C: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct
Notes: Retaliatory vehicle contact on pit road with crew members/officials in close proximity; second offense.
Driver (Ty Gibbs) has been fined $75,000. Team has been assessed with the loss of 25 owner points.
Sections 4.3.A & 4.4.C: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct
Notes: Vehicle contact during a caution period.
Driver (William Byron) has been fined $50,000. Team has been assessed with the loss of 25 driver points and 25 owner points.
