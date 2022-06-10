Strap In By Big Bigelow: Arnold Hill Receives Prestigious Don MacTavish Memorial Award

Unable to attend the 2021 Banquet of Champions, ACT Late Model Tour and Thunder Road car owner Arnie Hill received the award a few weeks ago at Thunder Road.
Aside from owning D.J. Shaw’s runner-up in 2021 ACT points Late Model, as well as Matthew Smith’s ninth in 2021 Thunder Road points mount, a decades-long member of the Vermont racing community and sponsor of multiple machines over the years, Hill was the unanimous choice to receive the Award.
Named in honor of the late Don MacTavish, this annual award is given to a person or organization who, through their efforts and attitude, have best exemplified his spirit, determination, and dedication to the sport.
MacTavish rose to fame running NASCAR Late Model Sportsman and Modified events up and down the East Coast. Not only did he win races against men like Ralph Earnhardt, Rene Charland, Tiny Lund and Pete Hamilton, MacTavish earned the 1966 NASCAR Late Model Sportsman National Title and backed it up with a runner-up position in 1967 in the NASCAR Modified National title.
MacTavish always reached for the brass ring, ultimately costing him his life. He grabbed the opportunity to drive full-fledged NASCAR Grand National Series, now the Xfinity Series, at Daytona International Speedway where a freak accident on the front stretch killed him instantly. Following his loss, the Memorial Award given in his name was established with NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. receiving the inaugural award in 1969.
From the fabled Catamount Stadium in his hometown of Milton to the high-banks of Thunder Road and wherever the ACT Late Model Tour has taken him, Hill has always been a respectful, stoic figure whether in victory or defeat.
Hill joins an equally prestigious list of car owners who have received the MacTavish Award including C.A. Crouch, June and Gardiner Leavitt, Pete Duto, Smitty McKay, Richard Green and Quebec’s Larue Brothers.
A few other winners are John Gammell, Ken Squier, A.H. Blackadar, Stub Fadden, Dr. Gordon Nielsen, Tom Curley, Bubby Wilder, Stan Meserve, Dave Moody, Darla Ripley and David Paris.
Hill is the 52nd recipient of the Award.
Bear Ridge
• JUNE 11 – A full card of racing. The rescheduled Vermont Food Bank Benefit Night. Post time is 6 p.m.
White Mountain
Derek Gluchacki, the 2020 ACT Rookie of the Year, made the trip from North Dartmouth, MA, about two hundred miles, for the first of three Wall’s Ford Platinum Series Spring Board 100s. I don’t know if he plans on running all three races or just came up getting ready for this week’s Tour event June 11 at WMMP.
The team is on a roll. They won the 2021 season-ending race at Thompson last October. The No. 03MA was the first car under the checkers at NH in April. He finished 11th at Thunder Road last month and with his win last Saturday at WMMP he’s won three races on three totally different race tracks.
• RESULTS – June 4, Late Models: 1. Derek Gluchacki, 2. Jesse Switser, 3. Alby Ovitt, 4. Quinny Welch, 5. Kasey Beattie, 6. Mark Patten, 7. Tyler Chase, 8. Cam Huntress, 9. Ben Belanger, 10. Jon Savage, 11. Matt Anderson, 12. William Larue, 13. Mike Jurkowski, 14. Reilly Lanphear, 15. Stacy Cahoon, 16. Shawn Swallow, 17. Ryan Olsen, 18. Ryan Ware, 19. Bryan Wall Jr., 20. Jeff Marshall, 21. Mike Foster, 22. David LaBrecque.
• JUNE 11 – It’s the 47th ACT Late Model Tour Spring Green presented by Caron Fabrication. A full card of racing will also include the Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis and Dwarf Car.
The Mini Late Models, a new class to WM, will run race No. 1, of five, this week. Post time is 6 p.m.
ACT Late Model Tour
Had last weekend off.
• JUNE 11 at WMMP.
PASS
No racing last weekend.
• JUNE 12 they head to Oxford.
Riverside
• RESULTS – June 4, Late Models: 1. Stephen Donahue, 2. Corey Mason, 3. Nick Gilcris, 4. Randy Potter, 5. Mike Bailey, 6. Mike Kenison, 7. Floyd Bennett Jr., 8. Howard Switser, 9. Brenna Humphrey, 10. Justin Eldridge, 11. Chris Caron, 12. Michael Sherburne
• JUNE 11 – New England Dwarf Series with the Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Lightning Fours, Cyclone Stock 4s, Dare Devils. Post time is 6 p.m.
Thunder Road
Starts Thursday nights JUNE 16.
Cole Pearn
Pearn, former crew chief for Martin Truex Jr., will be in Sonoma this weekend. He’s on Joe Gibbs Racing’s roster. He’s listed as an engineer to Martin Truex Jr.’s road team. He’ll be an engineer assisting crew chief James Small.
Pearn and Truex spent five full-time seasons together from 2015-19. They had 24 wins, 70 top 5s, 110 top 10s and the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series title before Pearn retired at the conclusion of the 2019.
A Joe Gibbs Racing spokesperson said Pearn’s return would be a one-week arrangement.
Nick Burton, the No. 19 team’s regular engineer, will miss this Sunday’s race to attend a wedding.
After leaving the crew chief ranks, Pearn moved to British Columbia where he and his wife Carrie, operate the lodging chain Golden Alpine Holidays.
Until Next Week
Load up the family and get to a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
