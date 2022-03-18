Strap In By Big Bigelow: Atlanta Motor Speedway Has Been Reconfigured

It took construction crews 163 days, but the newly redesigned Atlanta Motor Speedway is ready for the fifth race of the 2022 season.
Not long after Kurt Busch took the checkered flag last July, crews began dismantling the track in preparation for its first repave since 1997. The reconfiguration produced 28 degrees of banking in every corner of the 1.54-mile speedway, making Atlanta the steepest intermediate track on the NASCAR schedule.
“Our goal all along for the reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway has been to create a first-of-its-kind experience on the NASCAR circuit and we’ve done just that,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Never before has NASCAR raced on an intermediate track like ours with 28 degrees of banking, much less with Superspeedway cars. Both will happen for the first time in Atlanta this year.”
In addition to the steeper turns, over the course of the five months of transformation the changes to the speedway include a new drainage technology and brand-new asphalt.
There are many unknowns on how this weekend’s racing will play out, but all indications are pointing to Superspeedway-style racing that has been seen at Daytona and Talladega.
“In NASCAR we have our Daytona and Talladega style draft and those are on 2.5- and 2.66-mile tracks,” NASCAR driver and four-time Atlanta winner Kurt Busch said during testing at Atlanta back in January. “This is a mile-and-a-half. Things are going to be moving quicker. You’re going to be digesting things much faster and you’re going to have that Daytona and Talladega style feel here at a mile-and-a-half.”
Originally called Atlanta International Raceway, the track was then a 1.5-mile paved speedway, and it hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race on July 31, 1960. The event was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Fireball Roberts from the pole position in a 1960 Pontiac.
• The purses for the Atlanta races are: Cup – $8,263,045, Xfinity Series – $1,232,553, Camping World Truck Series $669,442.
• Richard Childress has confirmed Tyler Reddick is under contract with the team through the 2023 Cup Series season.
This year, Reddick has led 90 laps and is on a streak of consecutive top-10 finishes, including a third-place finish last weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
• Kevin Harvick finished sixth last Sunday, which was his 18th consecutive top-10 at Phoenix matching an all-time NASCAR Cup Series record set by both Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt at North Wilkesboro (NC) Speedway.
Go back and read that again, 18 straight years finishing in the top 10 at one track. I’m amazed it’s happened once let alone three times.
• Motorsports Business Management (MBM) announced Boris Said will drive the No. 66 Bumper.com Ford in the Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas March 27.
• For the ninth time, Ryan Blaney has led more than 100 laps in an event and has not won.
• In the first four races of the 2022 season, fans have seen four different pole winners, four different race winners and three different driver point standings leaders.
Joey Logano is the latest of the three driver point standings leaders, taking the top spot following his eight-place finish last Sunday at Phoenix. Logano joins Austin Cindric and Kyle Larson as the three drivers to hold the point standings lead this season.
• Kyle Larson (Daytona), Austin Cindric (Auto Club), Christopher Bell (Las Vegas) and Ryan Blaney (Phoenix) have all won a pole this season. Both Cindric and Bell were first-time pole winners, becoming the 241st and 242nd different drivers to win a pole in the series, respectively.
Austin Cindric (Daytona), Kyle Larson (Auto Club), Alex Bowman (Las Vegas) and Chase Biscoe (Phoenix) have all won a race this season. Cindric and Briscoe were first-time winners in the series. Briscoe became the 200th different winner in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Through four races the 2022 season has also seen 16 different drivers post top-five finishes – the second-most through the first four races of season behind the 2020 (17) in the last 10 years (2013-2022).
American-Canadian Tour
ACT and Autodrome Montmagny (Quebec) have finalized a $54,986 USD purse and pay-out structure for the CAN-AM 200 on August 20. The purse includes pay-out, contingencies and point fund contributions and will be paid in U.S. currency. The return of ACT to Montmagny will pay $10,000 to the winner with a guaranteed $700 to start the 200-lapper. Autodrome Montmagny is a 3/8-mile track.
The purse is $10,000 to win, 2. $6,000, 3. $4,000, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,000, 7. $1,750, 8. $1,500, 9. $1,250, 10. $1,000, 11. $900, 12. $800 and 13th to last is $700.
The ACT Late Model Tour’s return to Montmagny marks the sixth race of the 2022 season that pays at least $5,000-to-win including the Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, April 16, the Claude Leclerc 150 at Autodrome Chaudiere, June 25, the Milton CAT Midsummer 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park, July 30, and the New England Federal Credit Union Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road, September 4.
Current Thunder Road, Thompson Speedway and ACT Race Director Scott Tapley has further stepped up his role in the ACT-sanctioned landscape as the new Director of Race Day Operations for WMMP.
Tapley has worked at Stafford Speedway, New London-Waterford Speedbowl, Riverhead Raceway, Lee USA Speedway, the Modified Racing Series and the INEX Legends National Championship series and joined the Thunder Road operational staff last season.
After meeting Tapley at Thompson Speedway, where he has been Race Director since 2014, WMMP co-owner Cris Michaud knew he was the real deal. Tapley] runs a clean and efficient, no-nonsense show,” said Michaud. “He is one of the fairest and utmost professionals I have met in this business, and I am beyond thrilled to have him join the White Mountain staff.”
Along with continuing to lead race day operations at Thunder Road, Stafford Speedway and Thompson Speedway as well as the 13-event ACT Late Model Tour, Tapley will also run operations at White Mountain in 2022. “Yeah, it’ll be a busy year for sure,” said Tapley. “We had some great ACT races there last year and I’m excited to add White Mountain to my responsibilities for 2022.”
Another exciting addition is more of a homecoming for the ACT Late Model Tour Director of Competition Pete Knights, who will also add WMMP to his list of duties in 2022. While remaining as Head Technical Inspector on the ACT Tour, Knights will return to his former post as the Director of Competition at White Mountain Motorsports Park, a position he first held at the speedway in 2013. “I’m glad to be back at White Mountain once again,” Knights said. “I’m looking forward to working with everyone to keep the playing-field level and continue the growth and successes Cris has been able to build the last few years.” Knights will also be joining the Thunder Road roster, assisting Director of Competition Chuck Beede.
