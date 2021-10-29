After 12 events, 1,711 laps (not counting qualifying), at eight different tracks, the 2021 Championship was going to go to whoever led the last lap at Seekonk (MA) Speedway, Oct. 23. Rowe and DJ Shaw came out of turn four with the checkers waving, door handle to door handle.
The first one to the line was the No. 4 driven by Rowe, who won by 0.043 seconds (about six inches), over Shaw in the No. 04. The finish was set up by a green-white-checkers after the 10th caution of the race on lap 98. The 100 lapper saw the yellow flag three times in the last seven laps.
Rowe received 75 points for the win plus five points for leading a lap. He, in fact, led 44 laps. Derek Gluchacki led 45 laps, keeping Rowe from getting another five bonus points for leading the most laps. As it turned out he didn’t need them. Shaw received 68 points for second plus he too got five points for leading a lap. He led laps 98 and 99.
Rowe went into the day up by a single point. Shaw picked up four points in his heat while Rowe only earned one point in his heat, giving Shaw a two-point lead headed into the main event.
When Rowe took the lead on lap eight he put five bonus points in the bank. So at this point, if points were awarded now, Rowe took over the lead by three points.
The win gave Rowe 1,212 points, five more than Shaw, who finished the season with 1,207. Had Shaw won the race he would have had 1,214 points and Rowe would have had 1,205.
• FINISH: 1. Ben Rowe, 2. D.J. Shaw, 3. Erick Sands, 4. Vincent Arrenegado Jr., 5. Chase Belcher, 6. Ryan Kuhn, 7. Nicholas Uhrig, 8. Jacob Burns, 9. Richard J. Murray, 10. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 11. Derek Gluchacki, 12. Shawn Swallow, 13. Matt Anderson, 14. Peyton Lanphear, 15. Tyler Lallier, 16. Andrew Gillis, 17. Reilly Lanphear, 18. James Linardy, 19. Trenton Goodrow, 20. Louis Romiza, 21. Johnny Silva, 22. Tom Carey III, 23. Jimmy Hebert 24. Joshua Hedges, 25. Stephen Donahue, 26. Jeramee Lillie, 27. Mike Benevides, 28. Brandon Hammann, 29. Fred Astle, 30. Mark Jenison.
• Lap Leaders: Murray, pole, Hedges, 1-7, Rowe, 8-51, Gluchacki, 52-97, Shaw, 98-99, Rowe, 100. 5 lead changes among five drivers.
• Time of Race: 1 hour, 1 minute, 3 seconds.
• Cautions: 10 (laps 2, 7, 25, 49, 51, 68, 73, 93, 97, 98).
• Fifteen drivers completed all 100 laps
• The championship paid $10,000 while Shaw picked up $6,000 for second. Gluchacki finished third and collected $4,500. Carey III finished fourth which was worth $3,500. Hebert was fifth ($3,000), Sands was the Rookie of the Year which is worth a grand and sixth place pays two grand. Stephen Donahue will grab $1,500 for seventh. Eighth was worth $1,000 but Shawn Swallow didn’t attempt to qualify for all 12 events therefore by rule forfeits any point fund cash. Anderson was ninth ($1,000) and 10th place in points, Jimmy Renfrew Jr., also missed out on $1,000 because he wasn’t a 100%.
• Rowe is the 14th different driver to win the championship. 2021 was the 30th year of the Tour which started in 1992.
• Seekonk was the 332nd point-counting Tour race.
• It was the first ACT title for Rowe, who has 10 Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Model championships
• Rowe becomes the first driver to win both a PASS Super Late Model and ACT Late Model Tour championship. He also is the first ACT Late Model Tour champion from the state of Maine.
Banquets won’t be held until next spring: The banquets for the Tour and its sanctioned tracks will take place in the spring of 2022. The decision was made due to health and safety concerns about the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus in an indoor environment.
With outdoor banquets not a realistic option at this time of year, and the science showing COVID-19 spreads much more easily indoors, officials have chosen to exercise an abundance of caution.
Point fund checks will be mailed out at the beginning of November.
Sadly There Is No “Perfect” Handicap
The late Tom Curley and I spent countless hours over a few decades trying to find a system that was “fair” to the drivers and entertaining to the fans.
I recall telling Tom on more than one occasion any process that ends up with drivers close to one another in points not starting very close to one another in the heats and main event just isn’t right.
I’ll tell you more about that another time. The reason I brought it up now is because last weekend at Seekonk, Rowe started third while Shaw started 13th in the main event.
Until Next Week
The tracks where I spend my summers have locked their gates and soon will be covered with snow. Race fans can help tracks stay in business by shopping at places that sponsor local drivers and local short tracks.
Keep in mind most tracks only open 16 to 20 times a year, and a race day with an iffy weather forecast kills the crowd and sadly there’s no way to get that revenue back.
Please be kind.
