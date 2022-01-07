The Big-Block Super Modifieds have been around for years. In an effort to revitalize the dwindling division of winged, open-wheeled rockets, in this area Pro All Stars Series President Tom Mayberry stepped in to provide Northeast teams and drivers with events closer to home. By eliminating overnight hotel expenses and 12+ hour round trips normal to the International Super Modified Association (ISMA) schedule, Mayberry and his team hope to catapult the Big-Block “Supers” back into the mainstream.
White Mountain Motorsports Park welcomes the newly founded NE Big-Block Super Modified Series (NEBSMS) twice in 2022. The first visit will be the 30th Opening Weekend at WMMP on May 15.
These big-Block behemoths will make their anticipated debut alongside the PASS Super Late Model 150, PASS Modifieds, WMMP Kids division, as well as the first race for the new Mini Late Models class.
May 14, the WMMP Late Models will run extra distance. Also on the card will be the Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis and Dwarf Cars. The Annual Car Show will also be Saturday.
The “Supers” second event will be a special Friday night show on July 15, once again alongside the PASS Super Late Models.
NEBSMS will be at Thunder Road twice this summer.
The Big-Block Super Modifieds will make their Thunder Road debut as part of the annual Friday night weekly series opener on June 10.
The “Supers” will also headline the other annual Friday night card as part of the Milk Bowl Friday.
What Is a Super Modified
“Super Modifieds are generally constructed from aircraft-quality .095 thick chromium-molybdenum (chromoly) frame tubing with steel and aluminum components. The bodies are fabricated from fiberglass and aluminum.
“The cars are powered by American fuel-injected Chevrolet Big-Block V8 engines that run on methanol fuel and can produce in excess of 800 horsepower.
“At a weight of around 1,850 pounds, the cars achieve an enormous power-to-weight ratio.
“We run the mandatory cast-iron big-block with aluminum heads bored to the allowable maximum displacement of 481 cubic inch.
“Modern era super Modifieds run a radical offset chassis that is up to 18 inches to the left of center.
“The engine and driveline components themselves are mounted in a specially fabricated area placed outside the left side frame rails. The engine is thus a stressed member of the chassis. This allows weight distribution to favor the left side (often as much as .67999) and thereby aid cornering around the left-hand turns of an oval track.
“The giant wings, generally 24 sq. ft. max., mounted on the roll cage of the cars bear a resemblance to those found on sprint cars and serve a similar purpose, designed to produce downforce and allow them to make tight turns at high speed. Generally, the wing is mounted to the suspension or chassis by pneumatic struts.
“The racing tires used on a super Modified are among the widest used in pavement oval racing.
“Like sprint cars, super Modifieds do not have starters, batteries, or transmissions and are push-started. The combination of high power, light weight, and high cornering ability allow super Modifieds to average over 120 miles per hour on a 1/2-mile, 150 mph on a 5/8-mile, with top speeds over 160 mph on pavement oval tracks.”
WMMP and Thunder Road are both quarter-mile tracks.
Cup Stuff
• Matt DiBenedetto will be the full-time driver of Rackley W.A.R.’s No. 25 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado for the 2022 racing season.
• The Camping World Truck Series will kick off its 2022 race season at Daytona International Speedway, February 18.
• Stewart-Haas Racing has hired Ryan Preece as its reserve driver for 2022. The 31-year-old from Berlin, CT, will perform simulator work while running a mix of races across each of NASCAR’s top-three touring series – Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. Preece will be a Ford Performance driver in each series, and he will be the default driver if any of SHR’s full-time drivers are unable to compete due to COVID-19 or any other unforeseen circumstance.
“Ryan is a versatile wheelman with a racer’s mentality who fits extremely well within our culture at Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at SHR.
“Between the amount of testing and development work we’re doing with the NextGen car this year, his added insights and time in the simulator will make us better by allowing us to learn faster.
“Plus, we’re still dealing with COVID. As much as we all want it to be over, it’s not. We needed a more robust plan in the event COVID sidelines one of our drivers. We have that now with Ryan.”
Preece will run a total of 12 races – two in Cup, three in Xfinity and seven in Truck. His Cup and Xfinity Series races will be in coordination with SHR and its technical alliance partners. His Truck Series starts will come with David Gilliland Racing.
Until Next Week
Please support those who support short-track racing.
