The NE Big-Block Super Modified Series has received support from not only New England but from across New York, Pennsylvania and Canada. The cost-saving measures and general excitement have enticed 16 teams to purchase a series license and a large amount to commit to the entire schedule for the inaugural season.
NEBSMS will kick off their season at Oxford Plains (ME) Speedway in their first event for Super Modifieds since 2014 and also returning the night before the 49th Oxford 250 in late August. While White Mountain Motorsports Park is not known for Super Modified Racing and Thunder Road International Speedbowl has never had a Big Block Super race, NEBSMS will run twice at both the beloved quarter miles. Look for track records to fall as both tracks could feature sub-10 second lap times.
For those looking for races a little further south, Seekonk Speedway will host a midweek special August for the Boston Louie Memorial. Jon McKennedy picked up the victory over Ben Sietz last season and should be poised for another great battle this year with a great field of drivers. Not to be forgotten, NEBSMS will also be on the card for World Series Weekend at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park. Big Block Supers have a lot of history at Thompson with legendary winners like Bentley Warren and Richie Evans. Current NEBSMS registered drivers Russ Wood, Rob Summers, Ben Sietz, and Jon McKennedy have also picked up big Super Modified Victories at Thompson in more recent history. Over the last three Big Block Super races at Thompson an average of 22 cars were in attendance for the Marquee event. They are anticipating to surpass that number in 2022.
Additionally, as a bonus for fans, half of the NEBSMS events are in combination with the Pro All Stars Series, giving spectators a fantastic mix of Super Modified Racing and Super Late Model racing at a great ticket value.
Ryan Blaney Joins Dad Dave in SRX Series
The SRX Series was started by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham last year. The series is a lot like the old IROC series. The cars all come out of the same shop and the drivers from all sorts of disciplines.
In the latest roster announcement, it was revealed father-and-son Dave and Ryan Blaney would both compete in the SRX season finale at Sharon Speedway. Dave Blaney is a co-owner of the Ohio venue, and won a World of Outlaws event there last year.
Greg Biffle competed part-time in SRX in 2021, and is stepping up to full-time involvement for the 2022 season. He will be joined by 2008 Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman as new full-time additions to the series.
Also, former Cup Champ, current team owner, and SRX co-founder Tony Stewart will return to defend his 2021 championship.
Matt Kenseth, Hailie Deegan, Bobby Labonte and Michael Waltrip are also competing in 2022.
Cup Series
It’s only been three races but has the new car helped level the playing field?
Twenty-five drivers have scored at least one top 10 in the first three Cup races. The last time more drivers did so at this point was 1973.
In 1965 – 27 drivers had a top 10 in the first three races of the season. In 1971 it was 27, 1960 – 26, 1970 – 26, 1973 – 26, 1950 – 25 and 2022 – 25 drivers.
• Aric Almirola, who has said the 2022 season would be his last full-time season in the Cup Series, is the only driver with three top 10s in the season’s first three races. He was fifth at Daytona, sixth at Auto Club and sixth again in Vegas. And did you know he was also sixth in each of the last two races of the 2021 season.
Those drivers with three starts and zero top 10s in 2022 are Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher, Corey Lajoie, Cole Custer, Justin Haley, Todd Gilliland, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Cody Ware, Harrison Burton and BJ McLeod.
White Mountain Motorsports
The quarter-mile track in North Woodstock, NH is planning on running 22 events this summer. I counted five weekly classes and more than a dozen different tours.
The season kicks off with an open practice on May 7. The Car Show and first race of 2022 is scheduled for May 14.
The season will finish on Sept. 24.
The weekly divisions are, Foley Oil & Propane Late Models, Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers, Woodsville Saving Strictly Stock Minis, Wayne’s Market Dwarf Cars and Dad’s 4 by Tool & Supply Kids Division.
The touring classes include, ACT Late Model Tour, Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds, Ammonoosuc Asphalt Mini Late Models, Modified Racing Series and R&R Race Parts NH Street Stocks and the North East Mini Stock Tour.
Also the NELCAR Legends Tour, Big-Block Super Modified Series, Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association , PRO-4 Modifieds, RK Miles Street Stocks and the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors
Thunder Road:
The “Nations Site of Excitement” will have four weekly divisions, the Maplewood/Irving Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, RK Miles Street Stocks and the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
Visiting Tours going to the Barre high banked quarter-mile are the ACT Late Model Tour, Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds, Tri-Track Open Modified Series and the NE Big-Block Super Modified Series
Also, the New England Antique Racers, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini’s R&R Street Stock Open and the Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Division.
The season will begin with the Car Show on April 30 with opening day May 1. The 60th Milk Bowl will end the season on Oct. 2.
Until Next Week Please support those who support short-track racing.
