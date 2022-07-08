Strap In By Big Bigelow: Brad Keselowski Running The Vermont Governor’s Cup

Brad K will be at Thunder Road, July 14, for the 150-lapper.
Reunion at Northeastern Speedway, July 16
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with parade laps from noon to 1 p.m. The track is located at 2229 VT Rt. 18, Waterford, VT.

If you have any questions call 802-626-5050.
Kind of Neat
I watched a first-for-me on July 3 at Thunder Road. Tiger driver Adam Maynard drives the No. 45. He won his first ever main event after 20-plus years of trying. The announcer was his brother Aaron. I’ve never seen that before.
Their parents, Sandra and Bob joined them in victory lane.
Thunder Road
Late Model points before the running of the July 7 event. July 7 was the seventh point counting event at The Road in 2022, that is if it didn’t rain.
• POINTS (before July 7): 1. Christopher Pelkey 419, 2. Stephen Donahue 407, 3. Scott Dragon 405, 4. Kyle Pembroke 401, 5. Marcel Gravel 369, 6. Tyler Cahoon 346, 7. Chris Roberts 343, 8. Matthew Smith 337, 9. Chip Grenier 319, 10. Cooper Bouchard 313.
Pelkey, Dragon and Pembroke are the only drivers with five top 10s in the first six events. Only Pelkey and Donahue have four top 5s.
Donahue has two wins. Four others have a win, Pelkey, Dragon, Bouchard and Cody Blake.
Seventeen drivers have started the first six races.
• JULY 14 – It’s the 43rd Vermont Governor’s Cup presented by Vermont Dept. of Liquor & Lottery. The Late Models will run 150 laps. This is not an ACT Tour event, it pays only weekly points. The Road Warriors have the week off. The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks will both be in action. Post time is 6:30 p.m. (note the early starting time).
ACT Late Model Tour
Before the Claude Leclerc 150 at the Autodrome Chaudiere in Vallée-Jct., QC, June 25, 16 drivers were 100 percenters. A 100 percenter is anyone who shows up for all the races. All 100 percenters have a chance at getting a provisional in the B-Feature.
Unlike most tracks or series that pick their provisionals by who is highest in points, the late Tom Curley made the drivers race to earn their way into the main event.
I’m here to tell you the days when 50-plus cars drove through the pit gate, you knew the B-Feature was going to be very entertaining.
Nine 100 percenters did not make the trip north, that leaves only seven. Only 100 percenters are eligible for season-ending point fund awards and contingencies.
The last few years has seen more and more race teams not running for points. I’m talking about both weekly shows and Tours.
Has the time come to put the year-end money into the race purse?
• POINTS (after three events): 1. D.J. Shaw 393, 2. Patrick Laperle and Derek Gluchacki 312, 4. Erick Sands 309, 5. Jonathan Bouvrette 302, 6. Alexendre Tardif 301, 7. Jimmy Hebert 297, 8. Jason Corliss 291, 9. Remi Perreault 286, 10. Cody LeBlanc 255.
• JULY 10 – ACT joins the PASS Super Late Models at Oxford. PASS will run 150 laps, while ACT will go 125.
Also on the card are the PASS Modifieds, R&R Raceparts Open Street Stock Series and Oxford Limited Sportsman.
Post time is 3 p.m.
PASS
PASS will be back in action July 10 at Oxford Plains Speedway where huge 40-plus car counts and fantastic racing has been the norm this season. The two previous races have been won by Cole Butcher and Joey Doiron, but Johnny Clark has two straight second place finishes there this season and is looking to bring some momentum back to Oxford for one spot better.
Post time is 3 p.m.
White Mountain
• RESULTS – July 2, Late Models: 1. Jeff Marshall, 2. Jesse Switser, 3. Ben Belanger, 4. Mike Jurkowski, 5. Bryan Wall Jr. 6. Quinny Welch, 7. Nick Sweet, 8. Stacy Cahoon, 9. Alby Ovitt, 10. Mark Patten, 11. Richard Murray, 12. Brockton Davis, 13. Tyler Chase, 14. Tyler Jones, 15. David LaBrecque, 16. Kasey Beattie, 17. Pat Patten, 18. Ryan Ware, 19. Laci Potter, 20. Mike Foster.
• JULY 9 – It’s the Late Models, Flying Tigers, Mini Late Models, Strictly Stock Minis, Dwarf Cars and the Kids Division.
Post time is 6 p.m.
Yup, I said Mid-season Championships. The weather is always a factor and if it wasn’t for a few rain-outs WM would be running their 10th event of the 21 scheduled events.
Bear Ridge
• JULY 9 – David’s House Benefit night, sponsored by Dennis Preston Builder, brings fans the mid-season double points championships.
The weekly divisions, DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, Late Models, Dirt Stocks and the Ridge Runners will be competing, plus the Granite State Mini Sprints are in town. Post time is 6 p.m.
Riverside Speedway
Ran a special Friday night event last night, July 8.
