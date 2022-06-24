Strap In By Big Bigelow: Bruton Smith, NASCAR Hall of Famer, Dies at 95

Smith, founder of Speedway Motorsports and one of the most forward-thinking track operators and promoters in motorsports, died June 22.
Speedway Motorsports became the first motorsports company to trade on the New York Stock Exchange in 1995. The group’s holdings would eventually grow to include 11 racing facilities that currently host 15 Cup Series events in 2022, including four of the series’ 10 playoff races.
Tracks operating under the Speedway Motorsports banner are: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.
At Charlotte, Smith added thousands of seats as attendance began to soar, installed permanent lights that allowed the facility to become the first speedway of its size to host races at night, and built condominiums overlooking the track as well as a distinctive “Speedway Club,” where guests could dine in comfort while taking in the action on the track.
The addition of lights in 1992 was the key to CMS retaining the series’ annual All-Star Race, which it has hosted 34 times in the event’s 38-year history.
CMS was also the first track to construct a huge, 16,000-square-foot HDTV on which fans could see all the action. When it was built in 2011, the screen was billed as the world’s largest HDTV.
“Bruton Smith is a special guy and someone who has brought so much to NASCAR,” team owner Roger Penske said during a 2016 preseason media gathering. “When you think about the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bristol, and tracks like New Hampshire and Sonoma and Atlanta, he’s been the best. There’s no question. He set the bar.”
Smith was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016 for his lifetime of achievement in the industry. His son, Marcus Smith, continues the family’s tradition as president and CEO Speedway Motorsports.
ACT Late Models
• POINTS after three events: 1. Derek Gluchacki 312, 2. Jimmy Hebert 97, 3. D.J. Shaw 292, 4. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 252, 5. Patrick Laperle 246, 6. Jamie Swallow Jr. 244, 7. Rich Dubeau 242, 8. Shawn Swallow 238, 9. Erick Sands 221, 10. Tom Carey III 218.
• Eleven drivers have raced in the first three races.
• Gluchacki, Hebert and Nick Sweet each have a win.
• Gluchacki is the only guy with two top 5s.
• Gluchacki and Shaw are the only two with three top 10s.
• JUNE 25 – The ACT Late Model Tour is returning to Quebec after a two-year, COVID-controlled hiatus. Autodrome Chaudiere will host the Claude Leclerc 150 presented by Larue. First place pays $5,000.
PASS
Spud Speedway was rained out. The makeup date is September 11.
• POINTS: 1. Eddie MacDonald 1,061, DJ Shaw 1,031, 3. Joey Polewarczyk and Ryan Kuhn 1,010, 5. Brandon Barker 999, 6. Garrett Hall 993, 7. Ben Rowe 984, 8. Gabe Brown 977, 9. Dan Winter 955, 10 Michael Scorzelli 897.
• Ten drivers have run all five events in 2022.
• MacDonald is the only guy with three top 5s.
• MacDonald and Brown are the only two drivers with four top 10s.
• JUNE 25 – Seekonk Speedway. For the first of two times in 2022, PASS will invade the third-mile. The 150-lap main event will pay the winner $3,500. The race will serve as a tune-up for the upcoming $10,000-to-win Bay State Classic at Seekonk, July 27, which is also a PASS race.
Eddie MacDonald leads the championship standings over DJ Shaw, Joey Pole and Ryan Kuhn.
White Mountain
• POINTS – Late Models after the second event: 1. Alby Ovitt 104, 2. Quinny Welch 103, 3. Jon Savage 88, 4. Stacy Cahoon and Jesse Switser 87, 6. Mark Patten 81, 7. Kasey Beattie 77, 8. Ben Belanger 75, 9. Ryan Olsen 69, 10. Jeff Marshall 67.
• WMMP has had three rain-outs.
• 15 drivers have run both point counting races.
• Jon Savage and Derek Gluchacki each have a win, Gluchacki has only one start.
• Ovitt and Welch are the only two guys with two top 5s.
• Mark Patten joins Ovitt and Welch has the only three drivers with two top 10s.
• JUNE 25 – See the five weekly divisions, Late Models, Flying Tigers, Dwarf Cars and the Kids Division, plus the New England Dwarf Car Series. The Strictly Stock Mini’s, will run a 50-lap main event, paying $500 to the winner.
Post time is 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge
Josh Bussino got his first win of the season in the Dirt Stocks. Travis Burroughs and Travis King picked up their first wins in the Ridge Runners.
• JUNE 25 – Joe Mama’s Sporting Goods presents this week’s races. On the card are the Sportsman Modifieds, Sportsman Coupes, Four Cylinder’s and Dirt Stocks.
Joining the action is the 4/6 Cylinder Enduro and 360 Sprint Cars. The Late Models have the week off.
Post time is 6 p.m.
Riverside
• JUNE 25 – Top Furniture Night/CJ Robinson Memorial – Competing divisions, Lightning Fours, Wicked Good Series, 350 Supers, Street Stocks and Lil Rascals.
Racing starts at 6 p.m.
Thunder Road
• JUNE 30 – It’s Scout Night. All scouts in uniform will get in free. Kid’s rides go from 4 to 4:45 p.m.
The four weekly divisions, Late Models, Tigers, Street Stocks and the Road Warriors will be looking to pick up some points.
Can’t get to track, check out live-streaming on FloRacing with a paid subscription.
Post time is 7 p.m.
Cup Stuff
• Martin Truex’s winless streak has reached 24 races, the last time he won was at Richmond in 2021.
• Brad Keselowski’s winless streak has reached 42 races – Talladega, 2021.
• Kevin Harvick has gone 59 races since he carried the checkers at Bristol in 2020.
• Keselowski is currently 30th in the driver standings, the last eligible spot in the playoffs. He’s 196 points behind Aric Almirola in the final Playoff transfer position.
Keselowski may have to win two of the next 10 races to get an invite. I’m still betting one win will not lock you into the playoffs.
• Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suárez became the fourth different first-time winner this season after grabbing the victory at Sonoma Raceway, joining Team Penske’s Austin Cindric (Daytona), Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe (Phoenix) and Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain (COTA).
If the Cup Series were to see another first-time winner this season, the 2022 season would tie the 2001, 2002 and 2011 seasons for the most first-time Cup Series winners in a single season in the Modern Era (1972-2022) at five first-time winners each.
First-time Cup winners 2001: Michael Waltrip (Daytona), Kevin Harvick (Atlanta), Elliott Sadler (Bristol), Ricky Craven (Martinsville) and Robby Gordon (New Hampshire).
First-time Cup winners 2002: Kurt Busch (Bristol), Jimmie Johnson (Auto Club), Ryan Newman (New Hampshire), Jamie McMurray (Charlotte) and Johnny Benson (Rockingham).
First-time Cup winners 2011: Trevor Bayne (Daytona), Regan Smith (Darlington), David Ragan (Daytona), Paul Menard (Indianapolis) and Marcos Ambrose (Watkins Glen).
