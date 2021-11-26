This year’s Clash will run on a quarter-mile track built inside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, February 6. This will be the first event running the new “Next Gen Car”.
It will be a two-day event with practice, heat races and two last-chance qualifiers, setting the stage for a 150-lap main event.
The field will be open to 40 entrants, and 23 will make the final show on Sunday night under the lights.
Saturday drivers will practice before single-car qualifying runs. Qualifying speeds will determine the lineups for Sunday’s four 25-lap heat races with 10 cars in each race. The four fastest cars from qualifying will start on the pole for each heat race.
The top four finishers in the heats will transfer to the main event. That leaves 24 cars that will run one of two 50-lap last-chance qualifying races.
The top three finishers in both LCQ races will advance to the 150, filling out positions 17-22 of the 23 available positions.
The final spot is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2021 points standings, not in the main event. That means 2021 champion Kyle Larson is the only driver locked into the field.
“There has already been an enormous amount of buzz around next year’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, and we feel this race format and the accompanying programming throughout the entire weekend will only build on that already established momentum,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “The unprecedented nature of this event, coupled with the fact that our sport will be in the spotlight in the middle of downtown Los Angeles, makes this a can’t-miss event when we get our 2022 season underway next February.”
Next Gen Car
Most of the two-day Next Gen test at Charlotte saw solo runs. There were times when multiple cars were on track together, though it never came close to the amount that would be seen during an actual race. After a run, Chase Elliott said, “I mean, unless we defy physics, the guy out front is gonna have an advantage. “So, if somebody figures out how to defy physics, please let me know. I’d love to meet you. But until somebody figures that out, the front person is always gonna have an advantage. And I don’t think it matters how many aero ducts and parts and pieces we put on these things, it’s never going to give the guy in second an advantage over the guy out front.”
The important part of testing right now is learning the Next Gen ins and outs, and there’s a lot of that left to do. Simply put, it’s a different car. The basics need to be handled before a complete product is even close to ready.
• Austin Dillon crashed early in the practice session, when he apparently spun in dew on the track and destroyed the front of the car. The Richard Childress Racing team changed the front clip, the body panels and bumper on the front of the car, the engine, the rear bumper, the rear tail and the left-rear quarter panel – all in about six hours.
“We did what this car was designed to do, and that was to replace just parts of the car that were damaged,” crew chief Justin Alexander said.
Thunder Road 2022 Schedule
The Road opens its 63rd season on May 1 with the Community Bank 150.This will be the first of two ACT Late Model Tour events contested on the Barre high banks.
For those fans who have left the area or don’t enjoy the ride home after the races, FloRacing will broadcast the races live worldwide.
Mod fans have circled May 29 on their calendar looking forward to the inaugural visit of Tri-track Open Modified Series. The winner of the Granite Capital 100 will be holding an oversized check for the $10,000 in victory lane.
Weekly racing gets underway with a special Friday night show June 10. The Flying Tigers take center stage that evening with the 75-lap opening round of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series. The series continues with a 75-lap event July 7 and a 100-lap finale August 4.
The first Thursday night show is June 16, which includes the annual visit from the New England Antique Racers (NEAR).
The July 4 doubleheader weekend returns to the Thunder Road calendar this year. June 30 is Scout Night plus the annual Kids Rides. Then July 3 will finish the night with a Fireworks display.
The Governor’s Cup is July 14, the Mid-season Championships, July 21, include added distance, double points, a driver autograph session, and double the prize money.
The Late Models are crowning the 2022 “King of the Road” at the Thursday night finale on August 25. The program also features the annual “Run What U Brung” spectator races.
The ACT Late Model Tour returns on September 4 for the 44th Labor Day Classic 200, which is paying $5,000 to win. The Flying Tiger and Street Stock champions will be decided at the Labor Day Classic. Thunder Road wraps up the 2022 season with the Milk Bowl Weekend September 30-October 2.
Until Next Week
When you’re doing your Christmas shopping, remember season passes at the local short tracks and most tracks have memorabilia that will please the fans on your list.
