Preece is in his third full-time season driving the No. 37 for JTG Daugherty Racing. He has two Xfinity Series wins driving for Joe Gibbs. Preece is also an accomplished open-wheel racer with 22 victories on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
He’ll drive a car prepared by American-Canadian Tour and NASCAR Busch North Series legend Dale Shaw, who will also serve as his crew chief for the event.
He currently sits 24th in Cup points. He’s never seen the “Nation’s Site of Excitement” and this will be his first time in an ACT Late Model.
“I’ve never run at Thunder Road, so I’m pretty excited about it,” Preece said. “It will be nice, being able to jump into one of those cars, it seems like quite the racy track. I’m excited about it.”
Even with his Cup schedule, he continues to compete in Modified events around the region. He ran the NASCAR Modified event at New York’s Oswego Speedway this past Saturday and is planning to run multiple Outlaw Open Modified Series events at Thompson Speedway. Preece also won a SMART Modified Tour event at Virginia’s South Boston Speedway in early April.
“To me, I’ve always looked at it as every race car is the same, and they all want to go left,” Preece said. “You just have to get them driving right. Thunder Road looks like a track I can relate to with all the tracks that I’ve been to. I don’t really know what to expect, but I can honestly tell you I’m going to show up and give 120 percent and try to win. That’s what I do as a race car driver, right? So I’m excited about it.”
Preece will be the latest NASCAR star to try his hand at Thunder Road. Kyle Busch, Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer, Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace, and David Ragan have all come to Thunder Road over the past 15 years. Christopher Bell was the most recent invader with a ninth-place finish in 2019.
ACT Late Model Tour
• RESULTS – WMMP, June 12: 1. Tom Carey III, 2. Mike Hopkins, 3. Quinny Welch, 4. Jeff Marshall, 5. D.J. Shaw, 6. Shawn Swallow, 7. Bryan Mason, 8. Ben Rowe, 9. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 10. Derek Gluchacki, 11. Joey Polewarczyk Jr., 12. Stephen Donahue, 13. Ryan Olsen, 14. Peyton Lanphear, 15. Erick Sands, 16. Ben Belanger, 17. Matt Morrill, 18. Matt Anderson, 19. Kris Matchett, 20. Reilly Lanphear, 21 David MacDonald, 22. Jimmy Hebert, 23. Jesse Switser, 24. Joey Laquerre, 25 Jake Johnson, 26. Dylan Payea, 27. Dillon Moltz.
• Time of Race: 36 minutes, 34 seconds.
• Cautions: 3 (laps 10, 81, 121 (finished under yellow/checkered).
• This was the 33rd ACT Tour event held at WM, and a weekly Late Model regular has still never won a tour race there.
• Carey III became the 81st different winner in ACT Late Model Tour history.
• There have been 324 Tour races to date.
• Thirteen WMMP drivers had run the first five races at WM in 2021. Of those 13, only four entered this Tour event. Those who chose to race were Jeff Marshall, Quinny Welch, Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and Matt Morrill.
Keep in mind this event didn’t pay WM weekly points. In years past they’ve awarded both WM and ACT points.
Those nine who did not race the 121 lapper were Alby Ovitt, Oren Remick, Tyler Cahoon, Kasey Beattie, John Donahue, Michael Bailey, Stacy Cahoon, Zacary Fraser and Laci Potter.
ACT/PASS
The ACT Late Model Tour and the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models head to New Hampshire’s Hudson Speedway, June 20. Both series will run 150-lap features with the PASS Modifieds rounding out the card. Note the new times: Because of a local noise ordinance, race car engines cannot be fired on Sundays until 4 p.m. Pits open at 1:30 p.m., front grandstand opens at 3:30 p.m., with post time at 5:30 p.m.
• ACT POINTS after four events: 1. Ben Rowe 392, 2. Tom Carey III 388, 3. D.J. Shaw 380, 4. Stephen Donahue 373, 5. Derek Gluchacki 347, 6. Shawn Swallow 341, 7. Erick Sands 332, 8. Dylan Payea 325, 9. Jimmy Hebert 309, 10. Jesse Switser 295.
• PASS POINTS after six events: 1. Johnny Clark 1,279, 2. Ben Rowe 1,227, 3. Kate Re 1,217, 4. Dan Winter 1,192, 5. Rowland Robinson Jr. 1,165, 6. DJ Shaw 1,091, 7. Anthony Constantino 1,074, 8. Scott McDaniel 1,010, 9. Joey Doiron 839, 10. Jake Johnson 791.
White Mountain Motorsports Park
June 19 – The North East Mini Stock Tour joins the Late Models, Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis and Dwarf Cars. Post time is 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge
June 19 sponsored by JTB Towing & Recovery featuring the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, Limited Late Models, Dirt Stocks, and Four Cylinders. Plus the Granite State Mini Sprints and the first-of-the-season appearance of the Sprint Cars of New England.
Post time is 6 p.m.
The USAC DMA Midgets will return to action on July 3.
Riverside
June 19 – As a result of the Granite State Pro Stocks not coming, the Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Bone Stock 4-cylinders, Bone Stock 6- & 8-cylinders and Dare Devils will go more laps based on the divisions car counts. Final lap count determination will be made after practice.
Thunder Road
June 24 – It’s Community College of Vermont Night with Late Models, Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors. Plus the Marvin Johnson Memorial for the Street Stocks. Post time 7 p.m.
Until Next Week
Get out and support a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
