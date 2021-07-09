Strap In By Big Bigelow: Cup Playoff Standings After Road America

With his second win of the season, Chase Elliott joins Kyle Larson (four wins), Martin Truex Jr. (three wins), Alex Bowman (three wins) and Kyle Busch (two wins), as the only five drivers locked into the playoff.
Those with one win are William Byron, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell and Michael McDowell.
If the playoffs started today, those 11 guys and Denny Hamlin the point leader, would be in.
That would leave four spots to guys in by points. Those four would be Kevin Harvick 599, Austin Dillon 544, Tyler Reddick 521 and Kurt Busch with 471. Currently outside the playoffs are Chris Buescher 446, Ross Chastain 402, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 401 and Matt DiBenedetto 397.
What’s Going on With Kevin Harvick?
Rodney Childers, Harvick’s crew chief, talks about the team’s expectations with only six races before the playoffs begin. The No. 4 has yet to win a race but should get in on points.
“My honest answer is it kind of is what it is at this point. We don’t have many races left before the playoffs. We’ll probably go to the wind tunnel two more times before the playoffs start, maybe three times, so from a car side, we’re not really going to make the cars much better than where they are at this weekend at Atlanta.
“From an engine side, those guys have been locked up all year long. They can’t change all the things that we’ve been able to change in years past to be able to find more horsepower either. So when you can’t find more horsepower, and you can’t find more downforce, it puts you in a tight box. Those are the things that I think all of us are sitting here thinking and talking about. You’re just going to have to race differently and not make mistakes and be good on pit road and do those things, and hopefully, you can make it through the next round, but it’s going to be tough.”
Just Not Right
The Cup race at Road America last Sunday took two hours, 54 minutes and 33 seconds to run. Because the track is more than four miles long, a lap behind the pace car takes about five minutes. The race saw four yellows which ate up nine laps. Those nine laps took around 57 minutes to complete.
We were lucky there weren’t more yellows. This has to be addressed, doesn’t it?
• I’ve asked before and I still don’t know, does a race end when the winner drives under the checkers or when the last car on the lead laps crosses the finish line?
No ACT Races in Canada in 2021
The Claude Leclerc 150 scheduled for Vallée-Jct., QC’s Autodrome Chaudiere, July 24 has been cancelled due to the ongoing United States-Canada border closure. Both series and track officials are hopeful the event can finally take place in 2022 after what is now a two-year hiatus.
The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to nonessential business and travel since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its status will not be re-evaluated by federal officials until July 21. The re-opening process is expected to be gradual when it does begin, meaning a cross-border auto racing event remains impractical for the near future.
The Claude Leclerc 150 will be replaced with a race at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, October 9. It marks the return of the ACT Late Model Tour to the annual World Series of Speedway Racing. ACT previously was on the World Series schedule from 2015 to 2019. The full World Series of Speedway Racing program, which includes the $20,000-to-win Thompson 300 for the Outlaw Open Modified Series, will be announced later this summer.
“It’s unfortunate that our visit to Chaudiere has to be put off yet another year,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “Being unable to travel to Quebec, or to have our Quebec teams and fans come to the U.S., has had a noticeable impact on ACT. However, it’s really out of our hands at this point. We’ll continue to make the best of the situation as we always do, and we’re looking forward to being part of the World Series of Speedway Racing festival once again.”
Bear Ridge
July 10: Sponsored by Dennis Preston Builder, it’s Mid-season Championship night, David’s House Benefit night, plus fireworks. On the card are the Sportsman Modifieds, Sportsman Coupes, Limited Late Models, Dirt Stocks and the Four Cylinders. Making their second appearance to the Ridge will be the Sprint Cars of New England. The USAC DMA Midgets are next scheduled for action July 17.
White Mountain
July 10: Mid-season Championships presented by C&S Auto Parts/NAPA. Added distance, double points for the Late Models, Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis, Kids Trucks and the Dwarf Cars. Post time is 6 p.m.
• In the wake of the July 3 rainout, White Mountain Motorsports Park has made the following schedule changes. The Triple Crown Series for the Tigers will now be the championship round of the Triple Crown on August 21.
The Northstar Fireworks display will be July 31 following the ACT Midsummer Classic 250.
None of the other divisions will be making up races scheduled for July 3.
ACT Late Model Tour
For the 37th time, the ACT Late Model Tour is going to Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway, June 20. The pits open at 11:30 a.m., practice starts at 1:45 p.m., and the first green flag flies at 4 p.m. It’s one of the most frequently visited tracks in the Tour’s 30-year history.
The 3/8-mile track has produced some of the most exciting races on the ACT schedule. At last year’s season finale, Ben Rowe won his first ACT Tour event in more than 14 years while Jimmy Hebert secured his first ACT championship. ACT has another Oxford trip later this year for its now annual slot the Saturday night before the Oxford 250.
• Previous Oxford Plains Speedway Act Winners: Eddie MacDonald (5), Joey Polewarczyk Jr. (4), Gary Caron (2), Bryan Kruczek (2), Patrick Laperle (2), Shawn Martin (2), Ricky Rolfe (2), Ben Rowe (2), Travis Adams, Ben Ashline, Stacy Cahoon, Jean-Paul Cyr, Scott Dragon, Jimmy Hebert, Wayne Helliwell Jr., Ryan Moore, Scott Payea, Randy Potter, Dale Shaw, Jeff Taylor, Bobby Therrien, Jeff White and Eric Williams.
PASS
The PASS Super Late Models and PASS Mods will join ACT at Oxford, June 10. The Supers and ACT will each run 150 green flag laps. The Mods will race 50 laps.
Until Next Week
Get out this weekend and support a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
