These are the top 10 finishers at Daytona – 1. Austin Dillon, 2. Tyler Reddick, 3. Austin Cindric, 4. Landon Cassill, 5. Noah Gragson, 6. Cody Ware. 7. BJ McLeod, 8. Martin Truex Jr., 9. David Ragan, 10. Kyle Busch.
The only driver who would boot Truex Jr. out of the playoffs with a win was the winner Austin Dillon.
• Ryan Blaney beat Truex Jr. by three points. Other than the difference between the race winner (who gets 40 points) and the second place finisher (who gets 35 points) all the other spots pay one less point per position.
That includes segment points that pay 10 to win, nine for second, eight for third and so on down to one point for 10th.
• Drivers earned one playoff point for winning a segment and five playoff points for winning a race. The playoff points are added before the start of each round.
Playoff points are still awarded for the first nine races of the playoffs, and then the final four drivers will go to Phoenix Raceway where the highest finisher will win the 2022 Cup Championship.
• Points headed into Darlington – 1. Chase Elliott 2,040, 2. Joey Logano 2,025, 3. Ross Chastain 2,020, 4. Kyle Larson 2,019, 5. William Byron 2,014, 6. Denny Hamlin 2,013, 7. Ryan Blaney 2,013, 8. Tyler Reddick 2,012, 9. Kevin Harvick 2,012, 10. Christopher Bell 2,011, 11. Kyle Busch 2,010, 12. Chase Briscoe 2,009, 13. Daniel Suarez 2,007, 14. Austin Cindric 2,006, 15. Alex Bowman 2,006, 16. Austin Dillon 2,005.
The Round of 16 races are at Darlington, Kansas and Bristol. Round of 12 will be contested at Texas, Talladega and Charlotte’s road course. The Round of 8 will take place at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville.
• When NASCAR first told us fans back in 2004 they were going to have a “Chase for the Cup” and they announced they were going to reset the points a few times through the year, I hated the idea.
After the season’s first 26 races they were going to reset the point leader to 5,050 points. It didn’t matter if he was a single point ahead of the guy in second or 199 points ahead of him.
The guy in second was going to move on with 5,045 points, third 5,040 … and so on.
A few years ago I watched a show that had NASCAR officials, track owners, retired drivers, current drivers and a few others who came together to exchange some ideas on the playoffs.
I really started to pay attention when they talked about awarding “playoff points” which drivers could use right up to the last race where four drivers would go head-to-head for the championship.
Oxford 250
Cole Butcher had never considered Oxford Plains Speedway to be one of his better tracks, but after years of trying, in the Spring of 2022, Cole picked up his first career PASS win at Oxford. That momentum at the 3/8-mile built a little confidence. Butcher qualified 20th on the field after finishing in the last transfer spot in the 5th heat and would never again fall back further than that spot.
As always, some of the most exciting racing of Oxford 250 Sunday was the qualifying races. With 65 cars battling for just 42 spots, 18 drivers would be sent home disappointed, having to wait a full year for their 250 dreams to become a reality.
• The Oxford Speedway Office was broken into on August 29 and trashed. They are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
• Regarding the incident in Victory Lane at the conclusion of the Oxford 250, August 28. The No. 54 car of Johnny Clark and the No. 53 of Cole Butcher had contact during close racing during the event. At the end of the event (with nine laps to go) Clark was in the low groove and came up on a slower car (Jimmy Hebert, No. 58) that was at the tail end of the lead lap.
Clark braked and slowed abruptly and Butcher had no place to go and ran into Clark. Clark spun at this point. Butcher went on to win the event.
After the checkered flag, while the track was under caution, Clark ran into Butcher in Victory Lane and revved his car excessively. At this time there were officials, crew members of the Top 3 and media headed to Victory Lane. This was an incident that could have gone very bad, very fast, and not something to be taken lightly.
Clark was credited with fourth. He’s been docked 100 points and will have a fine of $3,000. Disqualification had been seriously considered but we felt this was a suitable punishment.
We understand the frustrations of racing, especially in big events, but the safety of everyone is our top priority and this type of behavior cannot be accepted.
Upcoming Events
BEAR RIDGE: Sept. 3 – Sponsored by Valley Floors, with Dirt Stock Madness joining the weekly racing series DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, Late Models and the Ridge Runners. Plus the 360 Sprint Cars (SCoNE) and the KIDS CLUB members Bike giveaway. Post time is 6 p.m.
WHITE MOUNTAIN: Sept. 3 – The Late Models will be running the Leaf Peeper 100. Also in town are the Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis, the Kids Division plus the NELCAR Legends and Bandoleros Tour. Post time is 6 p.m.
RIVERSIDE: Sept. 3 – No racing this Saturday because of the Lancaster Fair
ACT LATE MODEL TOUR: Sept. 4 – The Tour returns home to Thunder Road for the 44th running of the New England Federal Credit Union Labor Day Classic. Along with the $5,000-to-Win, 200-lap American-Canadian Tour Classic, the Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors will be chasing points. This is a Tour event and does not pay Thunder Road points. Post time is 1 p.m.
PASS: Aroostook Savings & Loan Feed the County 150 update – Due to a cold wet forecast for Sept. 4 the event will be rescheduled to Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.
