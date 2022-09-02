These are the top 10 finishers at Daytona – 1. Austin Dillon, 2. Tyler Reddick, 3. Austin Cindric, 4. Landon Cassill, 5. Noah Gragson, 6. Cody Ware. 7. BJ McLeod, 8. Martin Truex Jr., 9. David Ragan, 10. Kyle Busch.

The only driver who would boot Truex Jr. out of the playoffs with a win was the winner Austin Dillon.

• Ryan Blaney beat Truex Jr. by three points. Other than the difference between the race winner (who gets 40 points) and the second place finisher (who gets 35 points) all the other spots pay one less point per position.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.