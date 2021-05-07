Only Martin Truex Jr., with two wins, is locked into the playoffs. Kansas winner Kyle Busch makes 10 different winners in the first 11 races. He joins Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman and Brad Keselowski with a single win.
With 15 races to go before the playoffs begin, for the first time ever, we may see a race winner not make the playoffs. A second win guarantees you an invite to the playoffs.
A little-known fact is the regular season point leader qualifies for the playoffs, even if he doesn’t have a win. What are the chances the point leader after 26 races won’t have a win, you ask? I looked it up so you don’t have to. A winless Denny Hamlin is your point leader headed to Darlington this weekend.
If playoff invites were mailed out today the five drivers joining Hamlin in the top 16 without a win are Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher and Matt DiBenedetto.
It won’t surprise me if Kurt Busch, Tyler Reddick and Aric Almirola drive into victory lane anytime soon. And if I was in Vegas with an extra 100 bucks looking for two long shots, I’d put $50 on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Newman.
ACT Late Model Tour
• RESULTS from the Community Bank 150 at Thunder Road, May 2. This was a Tour point-counting event. There were no weekly points for the TR Late Models.
1. Brooks Clark, 2. Trampas Demers, 3. Marcel J. Gravel, 4. Brendan Moodie, 5. Ben Rowe, 6. D.J. Shaw, 7. Stephen Donahue, 8. Dylan Payea, 9. Cody Blake, 10. Bobby Therrien, 11. Kyle Pembroke, 12. Tyler Cahoon, 13. Derek Gluchacki, 14. Shawn Swallow, 15. Nick Sweet, 16. Chip Grenier, 17. Tom Carey III, 18. Boomer Morris, 19. Jesse Switser, 20. Cooper Bouchard, 21. Scott Dragon, 22. Christopher Pelkey, 23. Erick Sands, 24. Jason Corliss, 25. Matt Anderson, 26. Matt White, 27. Mike Foster, 28. Brandon Lanphear, 29. Jimmy Hebert, 30. Anthony Hill.
Lap Leaders: Pembroke, 1-54; Dragon, 55; Demers, 56-89; Clark, 90-96; Demers, 97-98, Clark, 99-101; Demers, 102-128; Clark, 129-150. (7 lead changes among 4 drivers)
Time of Race: 1 hours, 10 minutes, 15 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.634 seconds.
Cautions: 8 (laps 19, 28, 53, 55 [red], 55 [red]. 63, 81, 96)
• POINTS: 1. Ben Rowe 202, 2. Stephen Donahue 190, 3. Tom Carey III 185, 4. Jimmy Hebert 182, 5. Dylan Payea 181, 6. D.J. Shaw 163, 7. Derek Gluchacki 160, 8. Jesse Switser 156, 9. Erick Sands 154, 10. Shawn Swallow 151.
This was Clark’s first ACT Late Model Tour win. He took the lead for good from Demers with 21 laps to go and held him off for the victory after starting 21st on the grid. It was Clark’s sixth career win at Thunder Road.
To date, the Tour has seen 322 point-counting events.
2021 is the 30th season for the Tour which began in 1992.
This was the 76th time Thunder Road has hosted a Tour race.
119 cars were at the track Saturday with 117 taking a green in a heat race on Sunday. There were 31 Late Models, 32 Tigers, 31 Street Stocks and 23 Warriors.
White Mountain Motorsports Park
White Mountain honored their top drivers from the 2020 season at the Banquet of Champions, April 24.
For the sixth time in his career, Stacy Cahoon was recognized as the “King of the Mountain”. The 62-year-old overcame tough competition and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to earn the Late Model crown.
August 22, Cahoon won his first feature in more than two years. By finishing in the top 10 of every feature, he was able to hold off Quinny Welch’s bid for a sixth straight crown.
In an off season interview, Cahoon said this championship meant the most for the people who have supported him during his 34 years of racing.
“To be able to give them something back per se by winning this championship is what it means to me,” Cahoon said. “It’s my gift back to them for anything that they’ve done for me in the past – and they’ve worked so hard to get me to this point – by rewarding them with this championship. I guess that’s what means the most to me, is being able to give back to them for something they’ve worked so hard to enable me to do.”
Shane Sicard won the Flying Tiger championship for the third straight year. He won five times and finished on the podium in 10 of the 12 point-counting events.
Jaden Perry captured the Triple Crown Series, earning only two more points than Colin Cornell. Perry had a pair of second-place finishes and overcame a late tangle while battling for the win in the series finale.
Other awards went to:
Brett Jackson – Strictly Stock Minis champ.
Jason Wyman – Dwarf Cars champ.
Special awards went to:
Jeff Marshall (LM) – Sportsmanship Award.
Laci Potter (Tigers) – Most Improved Driver.
Andy Hill (LM) – Rookie of the Year.
Kasey Beattie (Tigers) – Rookie of the Year.
ACT Late Models and Thunder Road
The top performers of their 2020 seasons were honored at the Banquet of Champions, May 1. Jimmy Hebert was recognized as the 2020 ACT Champion. In his ninth season, he had two wins and seven podium finishes in nine point-counting events.
Hebert’s crew chief Keith Clark was named the ACT Crew Chief of the Year. It was the second time Clark earned the award after also winning in 2014.
For the second straight year, Jason Corliss and car owner Christopher Burnett took home the Late Model championship trophy at Thunder Road. The team rebounded from an early-season snafu to post three wins and 11 top 5 finishes in the 13 point-counting events. Corliss also won the non-point ACT Community Bank 150 and Milk Bowl plus the season-opener at WMMP giving him six victories on the year.
Jason Woodard was recognized for his record-setting fourth Tiger championship. Woodard’s 2020 title broke a tie with Shawn Fleury.
Other awards went to:
Brandon Lanphear – Triple Crown Series championship.
Brandon Gray – Street Stock championship.
Kasey Beattie – The Doc Nielsen Outstanding Rookie Award and the Tiger Rookie of the Year.
Derek Gluchacki – ACT Rookie of the Year Award.
Matthew Smith – Late Model Rookie of the year.
Kaiden Fisher – Street Stock Rookie of the Year Award.
Chuck and Fran Beede received the Don MacTavish Award, which is the most prestigious ACT honor. The Beede’s have been a constant presence with Thunder Road/ACT for four decades as racers, crew members, car builders, officials, and many other roles. The award recognizes them for showing the same “live to race” attitude as the late Don MacTavish.
The Thomas M. Curley Memorial Award went to Thunder Road tow truck operator Dick Blake. He’s been working at Thunder Road for more than 60 years, which included the entire 35-year span that the late Tom Curley served as co-owner and promoter. Blake is now 90 years old, yet continues to sit at his post every Thursday night.
Ryan Kuhn – ACT Sportsmanship Award.
Sean McCarthy – Thunder Road Sportsmanship Award.
Jamie Davis – Ed Carroll Sportsmanship Award winner.
Peter Duto – The Ken Squier Award.
Sam Caron – Thunder Road Most Improved Driver.
Michael R. Stridsberg – Pete Hartt Memorial Media Award.
Upcoming
• White Mountain Motorsports Park: May 8 the track will open their gates for their 29th season. The day begins with the annual Car Show at the track from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The front gate opens at 1:30, practice will start at 2 p.m. with the first green flag waving at 6 p.m.
The Tigers will take top billing as they run the first event of their Triple Crown Series. The main event will be 75-laps. Also on the card are the Late Models, Strictly Stock Minis, Dwarf Cars and Kids Trucks.
• Bear Ridge: May 8 the Bradford dirt track begins their 54th season. Pit gates open at 3 p.m., front gates open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 6 p.m.
• Riverside: May 14, Open Practice, All Divisions.
May 15, Opening Day Divisions: Late Model, Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Formula Fours, Bone Stock 6- & 8-Cylinders, Bone Stock 4-Cylinders, Dare Devils.
• ACT/PASS: The American-Canadian Tour continues its 2021 season at New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway on May 16. The ACT Late Models will be joined by the PASS Super Late Models. Both Series will run 150-lap features. The PASS Modifieds will join the fun, post time is 2 p.m.
• Thunder Road: Will be back in action May 30 at 1:30 p.m. with the running of the 58th Memorial Day Classic. The Late Models go 125 laps in the “King of the Road” opener. The Tigers have a 100-lap feature for their first round of the Triple Crown Series. The Street Stocks and Road Warriors complete the card.
Until Next Week
Get out to a local short track this weekend. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
