Strap In By Big Bigelow: Daniel Suárez Becomes 12th Different Winner Of 2022

A dozen different drivers have won this season, tying the 2000 and 2012 seasons for second-most winners through 16 races in the Modern Era (1972-2022). 2003 saw 13 different winners.
• Suarez became the fourth different driver this season to win his first Cup race, joining Team Penske’s Austin Cindric (Daytona 500), Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe (Phoenix) and his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain (COTA).
• The record for the most first-time Cup Series winners in a single season is five first-time winners and it has happened three times – 2001, 2002 and 2011.
• The Cup Series will be back on-track next week at Nashville Superspeedway, June 26 at 5 p.m.
• Trackhouse Racing is a new team in the series. Co-owners Justin Marks and rapper/entertainer Pitbull have won three of the 16 races this season, tied for second-most by an organization this year in the series behind Hendrick Motorsports’ five wins.
The Playoffs
Four spots left open, 10 races to go. The four drivers currently on the playoff hot seats are Ryan Blaney (+95 points from the cutoff), Martin Truex Jr. (+65), Christopher Bell (+28) and Aric Almirola (+7).
Aric Almirola is in 16th, the final transfer position on points. But if a driver below him in the standings wins one of the next 10 races, he could be out of the playoffs. Almirola currently has a seven-point lead on his SHR teammate Kevin Harvick who is 17th – the first spot outside the Playoffs cutoff.
• Daniel Suarez became only the fifth NASCAR Cup Series winner born outside of the United States. He is from Mexico. The other four are, Mario Andretti from Italy, has one Cup win, the 1967 Daytona 500. He made only 13 Cup starts in the late ’60s.
• Earl Ross from Canada only won one race, in 1974 at Martinsville Speedway in a Junior Johnson-owned Chevrolet.
• Juan Pablo Montoya, born in Colombia, has two Cup wins, both on road courses, at Sonoma Raceway in 2007 and Watkins Glen in 2010. He raced in 255 Cup events.
• Marcos Ambrose from Australia won twice for team owner Richard Petty, both at Watkins Glen in 2011 and 2012. As a side note, in both events Brad Keselowski was second. Ambrose started 227 Cup races.
PASS
PASS has rescheduled the rained-out Super Late Model race from May 15 at White Mountain. It will run on July 15. This will make a double-header for that weekend at White Mountain. The PASS SLM’s will run 150-lap main events both July 15 and July 16.
PASS officials said, “After speaking with multiple teams we felt this was the best way to make up this event. We realize some teams have other plans for that weekend.
“For teams that have run all of the events prior to White Mountain, on August 1 they will have the option to drop the White Mountain event or their lowest finish.
“We have also decided to reward the teams that had entered the May 22, Monadnock event (paid entry form sent in and tires ordered) with 25 bonus points.”
• Other Schedule Updates: June 25 – A Super Late Model NES event at Seekonk Speedway has been added to the schedule. Post time is 7 p.m.
• The Sept. 24 race at Seekonk Speedway has been cancelled.
• There will be a decision regarding a make-up date and location for the Monadnock rained-out event within the next two weeks.
• PASS will be back in action June 19 at Spud Speedway in Caribou, ME for the running of the Feed the County 150. Post time is 1 p.m.
• RESULTS – Oxford, June 12: 1. Joey Doiron, 2. Johnny Clark, 3. Kyle Desouza, 4. Rowland Robinson Jr., 5. Trevor Sanborn, 6. Nick Sweet, 7. Dave Farrington Jr., 8. Joey Pastore, 9. Gabe Brown, 10. Calvin Rose Jr., 11. Garrett Hall, 12. Jeff White, 13. DJ Shaw, 14. Dillon Moltz, 15. Rusty Poland, 16. Kate Re, 17. Ben Rowe, 18. Isaac Bevin, 19. Dan Winter, 20. Ryan Kuhn, 21. Michael Scorzelli, 22. Ivan Kaffel, 23. Dennis Spencer, 24. Joey Polewarczyk, 25. Evan Halstrom, 26. Evan Beaulieu, 27. Anthony Constantino, 28. Eddie MacDonald, 29. Scott McDaniel, 30. Scott Robbins, 31. Curtis Gerry, 32. Corey Bubar, 33. Max Cookson, 34. Kyle Salemi, 35. Steve Chicoine, 36. Tim Brackett, 37. Ryan Green, 38. TJ Brackett, 39. Brandon Barker, 40. Justin Teras
• Lap leaders: Trevor Sanborn (1-5), Joey Doiron (6-95), Max Cookson (96-123), Doiron (124- 150)
• Most Laps Led: Joey Doiron (118 Laps)
• Hard Charger: Gabe Brown – 40th to 9th (31 spots)
• Hard Luck: Tim Brackett – 5th to 36th (31 spots)
• Fastest Lap: Doiron (15.874)
• Time of Event: 1:23:15
• Cautions: 8
• Twenty six drivers ran all 150 laps.
ACT Late Model Tour
• RESULTS – 47th ACT Spring Green presented by Caron Fabrication, June 11: 1. Jimmy Hebert, 2. Derek Gluchacki, 3. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 4. Tom Carey III, 5. Jason Corliss, 6. Jeff Marshall, 7. D.J. Shaw, 8. Kasey Beattie, 9. Rich Dubeau, 10. Quinny Welch, 11. Dillon Moltz, 12. Patrick Laperle, 13. Shawn Swallow, 14. Gabe Brown, 15. Alexandre Tardif, 16. Jeffrey Labrecque Jr., 17. Robby Douglas, 18. Jamie Swallow Jr., 19. Erick Sands, 20. Jared Curtis, 21. Cody Leblanc, 22. Cam Huntress, 23. Matt Anderson, 24. William Larue, 25. Travis Stearns, 26. Reilly Lanphear, 27. Jaden Perry
• JUNE 25 the ACT Late Model Tour returns to Quebec after a two-year, COVID-controlled hiatus. Autodrome Chaudiere in Valle-Jonction, Quebec will host the Claude Leclerc 150 presented by Larue. The winner will bank the $5,000 top prize.
WMMP
• JUNE 18 – The New England Dwarf Car Series invades the North Woodstock high banks. Alongside the touring series will be the five local divisions including the Late Models, Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis, Mini Late Models, and the Kids Division. Post time is 6 p.m.
Riverside
• JUNE 18 – Poulin’s Appliances and Mattress sponsors a night at the races. Fans will see the Late Models, Lightning Fours, (Mattix) Mad Dogs 6&8 Cylinders, Cyclone stock 4s, Dare Devils. Post time is 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge
• JUNE 18 – JTB Towing & Recovery presents the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, Sportsman Coupes, Late Models, Dirt Stocks and the Ridge Runners, plus the Kids Bike Races, post time is 6 p.m.
Thunder Road
• JUNE 23 – Community College of Vermont Night – the Street Stocks will run the Marvin Johnson Memorial race. Also on the card are Late Models, Tigers and Warriors. Post time 7 p.m.
Until Next Week
Load up the family and get to a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.