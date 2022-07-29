Strap In By Big Bigelow: Denny Hamlin And Kyle Busch Disqualified At Pocono

NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller detailed the infraction Monday on SiriusXM Radio.
Post-race inspection found both cars had the same infractions. A single piece of clear tape was positioned over each of the lower corners of the front fascia ahead of the left-front and right-front wheel openings.
The added pieces were 2 inches wide and 5½ inches long with a thickness of 0.012 inches and installed under the wrap.
Cup cars are no longer painted, they are wrapped. One big decal covers the entire car.
The fascia is the bottom part of the nose that attaches to the splitter, the nose is a two-piece affair and the lower part is the fascia. It was on the lower fascia, an extra piece of vinyl that, in effect, deviated the part from the approved CAD files.
The pre-race inspection process sees every car run through the optical scanning station for measurement purposes. The extra tape was not discoverable by the inspection platform as it would require removing the paint scheme wrap. NASCAR regulations call for the top two finishers to go through a complete teardown at the track. The third through fifth finishers go through a slightly less rigorous process. That third-place car was driven by Chase Elliott.
If the top two finishers, both Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas, were found to have committed the same infraction, it stands to reason that the other two Gibbs cars might have been too, but NASCAR has no mechanism to pull cars beyond the top five for inspection.
“That ship has sailed at this point,” Miller said. “We can’t inspect the entire field at that level of scrutiny or we’d be there until Wednesday or Thursday. Our procedures are to take the first and second place cars and a random, sometimes and sometimes not, and do that post-race teardown on them.
“The top-five cars go through an inspection process in the (Optical Scanning Station) to make sure alignment is correct and a visual inspection of the outside of the car to make sure nothing has been pushed, prodded or added,” Miller said. “So, the top five cars are always inspected but the top two go through the complete teardown at the race track.”
Michael McDowell
McDowell was hit with 100-point penalty and his crew chief Blake Harris was fined $100,000 and issued a four-race suspension.
If McDowell wins one of the five remaining races in the regular season, the team will lose 10 playoff points. The 34 team was penalized because of an improperly modified part.
The penalty was issued in regards to Sections 14.1 C, D and Q of the NASCAR Rule Book that govern rules applying to body and overall vehicle assembly with single-source supplied parts on the Next Gen car.
A single-source supplied part is a part that every team must buy from a certain company. It comes out of the box and goes onto the car with zero modifications.
Before the Next Gen Car, most teams made their own parts de vendors. In the first 73 years of NASCAR’s premier series, teams largely built race cars on their own.
With the change in philosophy with the Next Gen, NASCAR vowed to issue mega-penalties to teams that altered the car. This is the third such example.
Brad Keselowski
The 6 team received a similar 100-point penalty for an improperly modified bumper cover after the March 20 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
More from this section
Petty GMS Racing
Both the 42 and 43 Petty GMS Racing teams were assessed an L1 penalty for violating Section 14.6.5.E Rocker Box Assemblies of the NASCAR Rule Book:
The rocker box vent hole in the front tire extraction area must have a metal screen installed to the inner surface with a minimum 0.25 inch opening size. The screen may be bonded or mechanically fastened to the internal surface of the rocker box.
The teams have been assessed with the loss of 35 driver and owner points, and the crew chiefs for both cars were ejected for the weekend (July 23).
• What happens to the money from the penalties? Since the start of the 2008 season, all money collected from fines issued to drivers goes to NASCAR. NASCAR then donates the money to the NASCAR Foundation for its charitable initiatives. The drivers do NOT get a tax deduction on fines. Before 2008, the money collected from driver/crew member penalties were placed into the Drivers Points Fund awarded at the end of the season.
Kurt Busch
Busch announced Wednesday afternoon he has not been medically cleared to race this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ty Gibbs will drive for him again.
Busch suffered a hard qualifying crash last weekend at Pocono and sat out that race as well.
ACT Late Model Tour
Patrick Laperle is making the trip to White Mountain Motorsports Park, today, July 30. He’ll be looking for his second American-Canadian Tour win at the North Woodstock oval in his 16th start. The iconic orange 91QC earned a 17th place finish in the first 250-lap event at White Mountain in 2018.
Laperle is no stranger to success in long-distance shows. Looking back in the record books, he has no less than 12 wins in events 200 laps and over, including four 300-lap events, two 200-lap events at Kawartha Speedway in Ontario and the Labor Day Classic 200 at Thunder Road in Barre. Laperle is no doubt looking to add another extra-distance trophy to his case and an extra $10,000 USD to his bank account.
The 250 will also be available live around the world with Racing America while MAV-TV Motorsports Network will be on site to tape the event for a winter broadcast on national television later this year.
A full undercard of weekly racing action for the Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis, Mini Late Models and the Kids Divisions. The front gate opens at 1:45 p.m. and post time is 5:15 p.m. starting with the Kids Division.
PASS
• RESULTS – Bay State Classic, Seekonk, MA, July 27: 1. Ryan Kuhn, 2. Dave Darling, 3. Jake Johnson, 4. DJ Shaw, 5. Trevor Sanborn, 6. Eddie MacDonald, 7. Gabe Brown, 8. Johnny Clark, 9. Joe Pastore, 10. Dan Winter, 11, Mike Mitchell, 12. Brian Whalley, 13. Joey Polewarczyk, 14. Ben Ashline, 15. Jake Matheson, 16. Tommy Adams, 17. Vinnie Arrenegado, 18. Nick Lascoula, 19. Michael Scorzelli, 20. Bobby Pelland, 21, Isaac Bevin, 22. Tyler Tomassi, 23. Kevin Folan, 24. JP Josiasse, 25. Angelo Bellsito, 26. Derek Gluchacki, 27. TJ Watson, 28. Brandon Barker.
White Mountain
• RESULTS – Late Models, July 23: 1. Derek Gluchacki, 2. Quinten Welch, 3. Kasey Beattie, 4. Stacy Cahoon, 5. Alby Ovitt, 6. Jeff Marshall, 7. Tanner Woodard, 8. Ryan Ware, 9. Stephen Donahue, 10. Randy Potter, 11. Peyton Lanphear, 12. Mark Patten, 13. Mike Jurkowski, 14. Mike Bailey, 15. Jesse Switser, 16. Cam Huntress, 17. Chase Curtis, 18. Jaret Curtis, 19. Max Dolliver, 20. Tyler Chase, 21. Matt Anderson, 22. Reilly Lanphear, 23. Brockton Davis, 24. Mike Foster, 25. Ben Belanger, 26. David LaBrecque, DNS Bryan Wall Jr. and Pat Patten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.