Hamlin tweeted a clip from the Family Guy that mocks Asian drivers, intercut with footage from the final lap at Talladega when Kyle Larson collided with Kurt Busch who drives for Hamlin’s 23XI Racing team. Busch’s teammate Bubba Wallace also got collected in the crash.
Larson is the only Asian-American driver at NASCAR’s top level and the reigning series champion. Many criticized the post for being racially insensitive.
Hamlin initially defended the post and spoke of his friendly relationship with Larson, telling people to “lighten up”.
Hamlin deleted the post and posted an apology. “I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments. It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong. I apologize.”
PASS
For the second week in a row, a driver named MacDonald won in the Pro All Stars Series. Austin MacDonald won the week before at NHMS. This week, Eddie MacDonald continued his impressive start to the 2022 PASS campaign going wire to wire in the Spring Sizzler 75-lap main event at Stafford Speedway.
Eddie Mac, with the win, opened up a sizable point lead over DJ Shaw, Brandon Barker, Garrett Hall and Ryan Kuhn, who all had less-than-stellar days at Stafford, April 23.
While this is Eddie’s first win of the season, he is the only driver to finish in the top five in all three PASS North events this season.
• RESULTS: 1. Eddie MacDonald, 2. Joey Polewarczyk, 3. Gabe Brown, 4. Jake Matheson, 5. Ben Rowe, 6. Corey Casagrande, 7. Austin MacDonald, 8. Kate Re, 9. Josh King, 10. Johnny Clark, 11. Dan Winters, 12. Derek Gluchacki, 13. Brandon Barker, 14. Ryan Kuhn, 15. Adam Gray, 16. Garrett Hall, 17. Michael Scorzelli, 18. DJ Shaw, 19. Corey Bubar. DNS: JP Josiasse.
• Lap Leaders: Eddie MacDonald (1-75).
• Most Laps Lead: Eddie MacDonald (75 Laps).
• Hard Charger: Dan Winter, 19th to 10th (nine spots).
• Hard Luck: DJ Shaw, 7th to 18th (11 spots).
• Fastest Lap: Joey Polewarczyk, 19.316 (lap 3).
• Total Time of Event: 38:01:00.
• Cautions: Two.
• Ten drivers raced all 75 laps.
PASS is back in action May 7 at Oxford Plains Speedway.
Mitchell and Knights Join Thunder Road Tech Inspection Staff
Thunder Road officials announced Butch Mitchell has joined on as the lead four-cylinder technical inspector for the Street Stocks and Road Warriors at Thunder Road. American-Canadian Tour and White Mountain Motorsports Park Director of Competition Pete Knights will also join the Thunder Road staff alongside Chief Technical Inspector Chuck Beede and his grandson Inspector Riley Laggner.
Mitchell is synonymous with four-cylinder racing, and racing in general, at Groveton, NH’s Riverside Speedway over the past 40 years. He has served as technical inspector at Riverside in the past, as well as crewing multiple cars and teams over the years, including his family-run ACT Late Model team.
“I’m excited to join the Thunder Road staff,” said Mitchell last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, as he helped crew the 45VT Mitchell Brothers Racing Ford piloted by Derek Ming. “I’m all ready for Community Bank weekend, all I’ve got to do is set up FloRacing on my phone so I can watch from out back!”
New Thunder Road Director of Competition Pete Knights mirrored Mitchell’s excitement. “I’m ready for this weekend but it’s certainly going to be a busy year between the two tracks and the [ACT] Tour. Dean’s (Gallison) boots will be a challenge to fill.
May 1 opens the 63rd season of stock car racing at Thunder Road. Post time is 1:30 p.m. with Class Day Activities and 2021 Championship celebrations starting at 12:55 p.m.
All races at Thunder Road, including the Community Bank N.A. 150 and the $100,000 60th Vermont Milk Bowl, will be broadcast live on FloRacing with a monthly or yearly subscription.
Bear Ridge
Opening day at the Ridge is May 7. It will be the 55th consecutive season opener. It should be noted for the previous 54 years there has been an Elms running the place. Butch Elms plans on making it 55 straight years May 7.
The day starts at the Bradford Fair Grounds with the car show from 10 a.m. until noon. There will be a practice session from 2-4 p.m. for the car show attendees only.
Dirt fans will see Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, USAC DMA Midgets, Late Models, Dirt Stocks and Ridge Runners. Post time is 6 p.m. or a little bit earlier, based on track conditions.
Don’t forget you will be able to hear all the highlights from the week before with April May and Butch and what is coming up every Friday morning from 6:30-7:00 on WYKR.
White Mountain Motorsports Park
WMMP opens the 2022 campaign with a 30th Season Doubleheader Weekend on May 14-15.
Riverside Speedway
May 14 is opening day. Divisions for 2022 include Late Models, Street Stocks, (Mattix) Mad Dogs 6- & 8-Cylinders, Lightning 4s, Lil Rascals, Cyclone and Stock 4s.
Until Next Week
It’s time to head to the races. Join me, but remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
