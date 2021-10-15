NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller talked about the latest feud between Elliott and Harvick during a Monday morning appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Miller said, “We definitely have something brewing between those two” (ya think?). We spoke to them after the thing at Bristol and we’ll circle around, and I don’t know if we’ll have them together or talk to them individually, to see where they are right now, but we don’t need that continuing on and we’ll do what we think is necessary to kind of get that one calmed down.”
Miller will have to explain to me how he thinks this will “calm down”. Sure, Elliott wants a truce. I’m guessing he’d love to shake hands and say they’re even. But, like I said, one of them is still in the hunt and one is not.
I can still see the look in Harvick’s eyes after pounding his helmet on the roof of his car at Bristol. That boys and girls is the look of a man who has lost his ability to think straight. There is nothing you can say that will “calm him down”.
It all started at Bristol, September 18, when contact between the two caused Elliott to pit with a flat. He returned three laps down. He quickly caught Harvick and drove into the side of him.
The first contact between them with both on the lead lap could be called hard racing – “a racing deal”. But a guy not on the lead lap running into someone who is, is seldom allowed.
Now, for a minute, forget you’re an Elliott fan and you don’t like Harvick. Put yourself in the No. 4 car. You just got run into and a few minutes later you still have a shot at the win and a free pass into the next round, and now this same guy is blocking for a teammate who goes on to win.
Elliott asked on the radio where the 5 was because he was going to help him. I thought NASCAR didn’t allow that.
Later in the week the two drivers said their differences remained unresolved.
Miller said competition officials handle driver conflicts on a case-by-case basis, adding that he hoped to avoid any sort of harsh punishment.
“Every situation, it can’t be a blanket statement, right? Every situation is different,” Miller said. “Now we’ve had Bristol, which one felt slighted on, and obviously yesterday (Sunday), which the other feels slighted on, so hopefully we can put a truce in place there. But we will just continue to monitor the situation and try not to let it get out of control. We don’t want to park anybody. We want all the fans to see the drivers that they came out to see, so that’ll try to be a last resort. If we keep seeing things, then we will absolutely have to take some sort of action there.”
I’m guessing Harvick doesn’t care if they park him. If I was a betting man, I wouldn’t put a lot of money on Elliott.
And, am I the only one wondering why the 9 was allowed to stay on the track with his bumper cover flopping in the wind?
The Milk Bowl
At the time of my deadline, the Milk Bowl was a go. The weather wasn’t looking too promising, so before you head out check to see if it’s still a go.
ACT Late Model Tour
• RESULTS – Thompson, CT, October 9: 1. Derek Gluchacki, 2. D.J. Shaw, 3. Ben Rowe, 4. Jimmy Hebert, 5. Woody Pitkat, 6. Alby Ovitt, 7. Ryan Kuhn, 8. Brian Tagg, 9. Mike Benevides, 10. Patrick Emerling, 11. Erick Sands, 12. Tom Carey III, 13. Robby Gordon, 14. Stephen Donahue, 15. Mark Jenison, 16. Jacob Burns, 17. Walter Sutcliffe, 18. Glen Boss, 19. Kevin Vaudrien, 20 Matt Anderson, 21. Jamie Aube, 22. Tom Sheehan, 23. John Donahue, DNS Dennis Dumas.
• Lap Leaders: Ovitt, 1-3, Gluchacki, 4-75. (One lead change among two drivers).
• Time of Race: 39 minutes, 44 seconds.
• Margin of Victory: 4.188 seconds.
• Cautions: Three (laps 24, 40, 40).
• 12 drivers ran all 75 laps.
• 19-year-old Derek Gluchacki, in his second season running the Tour, becomes ACT’s sixth first-time winner of 2021. Gluchacki joins Brooks Clark (Thunder Road), D.J. Shaw (Lee USA Speedway), Tom Carey III (White Mountain Motorsports Park), Jimmy Renfrew Jr. (Hudson Speedway) and Mike Hopkins at Oxford Plains Speedway.
• POINTS: 1. Ben Rowe 1,096, 2. D.J. Shaw 1,095, 3. Derek Gluchacki 1,038, 4. Tom Carey III 1,014, 5. Jimmy Hebert 990, 6. Stephen Donahue 914, 7. Erick Sands 896, 8. Shawn Swallow 847, 9. Matt Anderson 784, 10. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 569.
• Next up is October 23 at Seekonk (MA) Speedway. ACT will be joined by PASS Super Late Models and the Tri-Track Open Modified Series Triple “Haunted Hundreds” with everyone running a 100-lap main event.
PASS
• RESULTS – Thompson, CT, October 9: 1. Derek Griffith, 2. Austin MacDonald, 3. Eddie MacDonald, 4. Ben Rowe, 5. Cory Casagrande, 6. Ryan Kuhn, 7. Jake Matheson, 8. Devin O’Connell, 9. Josh King, 10. Johnny Clark, 11. Joe Kendall, 12. Brandon Barker, 13. Dan Winter, 14. Kate Re, 15. Brandon Turbush, 16. Dave Farrington Jr., 17. Michael Mitchell, 18. Mike Scorzelli, 19. Rowland Robinson Jr., 20. Derek Gluchacki, 21. Anthony Constantino, 22. D.J. Shaw, 23. Derek Ramstrom.
• 16 drivers competed all 75 laps.
Until Next Week
Get out and support a short track this weekend, but remember: “If you’re not having fun stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
