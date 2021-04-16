Officials have postponed the NHMS event until Sunday, April 18, due to weather concerns. The open practice has also been moved back a day until Saturday, April 17.
The event is the Northeast Classic, a six-division card featuring $5,000-to-win events for the ACT Late Model Tour, PASS Super Late Models, and Tour-type Modifieds. The Pro Truck Challenge, 8-cylinder Street Stocks and North East Mini Stock Tour are also on the card.
Jimmy Hebert won his first ACT championship in 2020 and begins his defense at a track where he has three straight second-place finishes.
Many other ACT stars look like potential NHMS winners and championship contenders. D.J. Shaw and Ben Rowe, both multi-time PASS champions, begin full-season ACT campaigns at NHMS. Shaw finished second in ACT points for 2020 while Rowe won the season finale.
Tom Carey III has multiple top 10s at NHMS while Derek Gluchacki is aiming for greater things after winning the 2020 ACT Rookie of the Year award. Ryan Kuhn, Bobby Therrien, Woody Pitkat, Stephen Donahue, Jesse Switser, Dylan Payea, and others fill out an impressive early entry list.
On the PASS side, D.J. Shaw is aiming for his fourth straight PASS North championship and first New Hampshire Motor Speedway win.
Shaw got a solid start at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway last weekend in his bid for a fourth straight PASS North title. Mike Hopkins, meanwhile, began his PASS National Championship defense with a pair of podium finishes at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway.
They’ll both have to beat Eddie MacDonald to win this weekend. PASS has held two previous NHMS events in its long history, and MacDonald won both. Hudson, NH’s Derek Griffith has won all three PASS-sanctioned events this year, meaning at least one perfect streak must end. Johnny Clark, Travis Benjamin, Gabe Brown, Ben Ashline, Curtis Gerry, and Ben Ashline are among those trying to end the run for both.
American-Canadian Late Model Tour
The present-day Late Model Tour started in 1992 and was known as the International Series. Norm Andrews won the first race held at Sanair Super Speedway, April 26.
The Series raced on five tracks in ’92. Two races were run at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh, NY, won by Brian Hoar and Steve Miller. A second race at Sanair saw Miller holding the big check. Thunder Road also hosted two events with Greg Blake and Miller taking wins. Hoar won at Riverside Speedway in St-Croix, QC, while Dave Whitcomb went to victory lane at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, ME.
2021 will be the 30th season. The Series has run 320 point-counting races. Seventy-eight different drivers have won a Tour race, 48 of them more than once. Thirteen different guys have won the championships.
