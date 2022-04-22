Derek Gluchacki, driver of the No. 03 MA, won the Second Annual Northeast Classic at the 1.058-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway, April 17. It was Gluchacki’s second win of his career. He won at the Thompson Speedway in October 2021.
Mechanical failures whittled a 38-car field that participated in Friday practice to a 32-car starting grid for last Sunday’s Northeast Classic.
• RESULTS: 1. Derek Gluchacki, 2. Tom Carey III, 3. Patrick Laperle, 4. D.J. Shaw, 5. Dillon Moltz, 6. Dany Trepanier, 7. Ben Rowe, 8. Jamie Swallow Jr., 9. Jean-Philippe, 10. Shawn Swallow, 11. Connor McDougal, 12. Jacob Burns, 13. Robby Douglas, 14. Brenna Humphrey, 15. Jimmy Hebert, 16. Erick Sands, 17. Remi Perreault, 18. Jamie Swallow Sr., 19. Mike Benevides, 20. Derek Ming, 21. Raphael Lessard, 22. Woody Pitkat, 23. Jeffrey Labrecque Jr., 24. Rich Dubeau, 25. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 26. Mike Hopkins, 27. Matt Anderson, 28. Sebastien Couture, 29. Cody Leblanc, 30. Jake Johnson, 31. Alexandre Tardif, DNS Cam Huntress
• 14 guys ran all 50 laps.
• The ACT Late Model Tour heads to Thunder Road for the 24th Annual Community Bank N.A. 150, May 1.
The ACT Late Models will also join the car show and practice day on April 30 alongside the Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors. Race-day schedules, times and pricing information will be available soon on both acttour.com and thunderroadvt.com. The Community Bank N.A. 150 will also be available live online on FloRacing!
PASS
• Results – Second Annual Northeast Classic at NHMS, April 17: 1. Austin MacDonald, 2. Brandon Barker, 3. Joe Pastore, 4. Justin Larson, 5. Eddie MacDonald, 6. Rowland Robinson, 7. Jake Matheson, 8. Anthony Costantino, 9. Evan Halstrom, 10. Garrett Hall, 11. DJ Shaw, 12. Ryan Kuhn, 13. Trevor Sanborn, 14. Ivan Kaffel, 15. Dennis Spencer, 16. Isaac Bevin, 17. Dan Winter, 18. Michael Scorzelli, 19. Nick Lascoula, 20. Ben Rowe, 21. Joey Polewarczyk, 22. Evan Beaulieau, 23. Jeff White, 24. Brian Whalley, 25. JP Josiasse, 26. Joshua King, 27. Corey Bubar, 28. Shane Clark, 29. Kate Re, 30. Alan Tardiff, 31. Scott McDaniel.
• RACE NOTES
Most Laps Led: Austin MacDonald (38 laps).
Hard Charger: DJ Shaw – 28th to 11th (17 spots).
Hard Luck: Alan Tardif – 4th to 30th (26 spots).
Fastest Lap: Austin MacDonald – 29.520, Lap 3.
Total Time of Event: 44:57.197.
Cautions: 3.
24 cars completed all 50 laps.
• Next on the schedule is April 23 at Stafford Motor Speedway as a part of the Spring Sizzler weekend.
This is the first trip for the Pro All Stars Series to Stafford in 10 years. The last event was won by the late New England Racing Legend Teddy Christopher over DJ Shaw. Christopher would tell these drivers, “If you want to make friends go to summer camp”.
Cup Quickies
• There were 4.007 million viewers for the Bristol dirt race. It was the most-watched NASCAR event of any kind at Bristol Motor Speedway since the spring of 2016.
• For the season so far, NASCAR TV ratings are up 17% from 2021.
• Did you know Darrell Waltrip made 809 Cup starts? He won 84 times in his first 558 starts but was winless over his final 251.
• Richard Petty, who retired from the Cup Series as a driver at age 55, was winless over his final eight seasons (1984 through 1992) covering 227 races. He only managed two top-10 finishes in his last four seasons.
• Bobby Labonte won the 2000 NASCAR Cup championship and 21 Cup races in a career that spanned from 1991-2016. Labonte finished his Cup career on a 373-race winless streak. His last six full seasons in Cup, his best finish was 21st in the points. Labonte retired at age 52, but still shows up in a race car now and then. He most recently drove in Tony Stewart’s SRX short-track series in 2021.
• To read about a few other drivers, check out Mike Pryson thoughts at https://www.autoweek.com/racing/nascar/g39736829/7-all-time-racing-greats-stuck-too-long/.
• There are 10 active drivers with a win at Talladega. They are Brad Keselowski with six, Joey Logano has three and Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin both have two. The six with a single win there are Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.
Kyle Busch Ties Another Record
When Chase Briscoe wrecked himself and then leader Tyler Reddick on the final corner at Bristol Kyle Busch was about 0.006 seconds behind them running third. As Reddick was trying to get pointed in the right direction Busch got by him, beating him to the line by 0.330 seconds.
Oh ya, the record. With the win, Busch has won a race 18 years in a row which ties him with Richard Petty. His streak started in 2005 when he won his first Cup race at California (Auto Club), driving the No. 5 for Rick Hendrick. The top 10 that day were 2. Greg Biffle, 3. Brian Vickers, 4. Carl Edwards, 5. Tony Stewart, 6. Kasey Kahne, 7. Matt Kenseth, 8. Jamie McMurray, 9. Ricky Rudd, 10. Joe Nemechek.
He is now tied with Richard Petty whose streak went from 1960-1977. David Pearson did it 17 times from 1964-1980.
Ricky Rudd, 1983-1998 and Rusty Wallace, 1986-2001 had streaks of 16 years.
Tony Stewart, 1999-2013, Darrell Waltrip, 1975-1989 and Dale Earnhardt, 1982-1996 all had runs of 15 seasons.
Jeff Gordon won at least one race in 14 consecutive seasons, 1994-2007.
Bear Ridge Speedway
MAY 7 – It’s the 55th opening night of the Ridge Sponsored by FMS NAPA of Bradford. Pits open at 3 p.m. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 6 p.m.
White Mountain Motorsports Park
WMMP opens the 2022 campaign with the 30th Season Doubleheader Weekend on May 14-15. May 14 at 6 p.m. is a four-division card with added-distance features for the Late Models, Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Mini’s and the Dwarf Cars.
May 15 at 1 p.m. WMMP will debut the New England Supermodified Series plus the PASS Super Late Model 150, PASS Modifieds, Mini Late Models, and the Kids Division.
Until Next Week
It’s time to head to the races. Join me, but remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
