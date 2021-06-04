1 – Hendrick Motorsports made their first Cup Series debut in 1984. Their first win came on April 29, 1984 at Martinsville Speedway, with Geoff Bodine driving the No. 5. It was Hendrick Motorsport’s eighth start in the series.
1 – Jeff Gordon won the team’s first championship in 1995.
1 – HMS became the first organization to win four consecutive Cup championships: Gordon won the title in 1995, 1997, 1998 and Terry Labonte won it in 1996.
4 – Four drivers have won championships in HMS cars: Jimmie Johnson (seven championships), Jeff Gordon (four), Terry Labonte (one) and Chase Elliott (one).
5 – HMS became the first organization to win five consecutive Cup titles from 2006-10, all by Johnson.
8 – HMS has won the Daytona 500 eight times: Gordon 1997, 1999, 2005; Johnson 2006, 2013; Bodine 1986, Darrell Waltrip 1989, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2014.
20 – The number of drivers winning in an HMS car. The 20 are, Geoff Bodine 7, Tim Richmond 9, Darrell Waltrip 9, Ken Schrader 4, Ricky Rudd 4, Terry Labonte 12, Jeff Gordon 93, Jimmie Johnson 83, Jerry Nadeau 1, and Joe Nemechek 1. Also, Kyle Busch 4, Brian Vickers 1, Casey Mears 1, Dale Earnhardt Jr. 9, Mark Martin 5, Kasey Kahne 6, Chase Elliott 12, Alex Bowman 4, William Byron 2, and Kyle Larson 4.
• Benny Parsons and Ricky Craven both won an exhibition (no points) race while driving for Hendrick but never won a points race.
25 – The largest number of wins HMS has at a single track: Martinsville Speedway.
26 – The number of different crew chiefs that have led drivers to wins for HMS, led by Chad Knaus with 82.
29 – The number of different tracks HMS has won at. Hendrick has won on 29 of the 30 tracks on which it has competed in the Cup Series, the exception being Kentucky Speedway. This includes the final race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in 1984, the inaugural Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1994, the first race at California Speedway (now Auto Club Speedway) in 1997, the first race at Kansas Speedway in 2001, the inaugural race held on the Daytona Road Course in 2020, and the first race at Circuit of the Americas in 2021.
71 – Joseph Riddick Hendrick III will be 71 on July 12.
269 – Kyle Larson won Hendrick Motorsports record 269th Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The win moves HMS into the series lead in victories by a single organization, one better than Richard Petty Motorsports.
• The team has won 269 Cup Series races, 26 Xfinity Series wins, 26 Truck Series wins, and 7 ARCA Racing Series victories.
It has won at least one race each year since its inception 1984, with the exception of 1985. In 2007, Hendrick set a team record for wins in a single season, winning 18 of 36 races.
Upcoming Events
WHITE MOUNTAIN MOTORSPORTS PARK: June 5 – Fans will see a regular event with the Late Models, Tigers, Strictly Stock Mini’s, Dwarf Cars and the Kids Trucks. And oh, ya, the New England Antique Racers will be in town. Post time is 6 p.m.
BEAR RIDGE: June 5 – On the card are the Sportsman Modifieds, Sportsman Coupes, USAC DMA Midgets, Limited Late Models, Dirt Stocks, and the Four Cylinders.
Post time is 6 p.m.
RIVERSIDE: June 5 – In action will be the Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Formula Fours, Bone Stock 6- & 8-cylinders and Dare Devils.
PASS: June 6 – Oxford Plains Speedway.
THUNDER ROAD: June 11 (note it’s a Friday). The Road runs a Friday show before going to Thursday nights.
June 17 – The four weekly divisions will be running. That includes the Late Models, Tigers, Street Stocks and the Road Warriors.
Note – In the event of a rain-out all advance tickets will be honored on the make-up date. If fans with advance tickets cannot attend the new date, they may call the track office at 802-244-6963 ext. 4 on Tuesday, June 1 to inquire about a refund.
ACT LATE MODEL TOUR: June 12 – White Mountain Motorsports Park will host the Spring Green. The main event is 121 laps. The first Spring Green was held in 1978 so they ran 78 laps. The first Spring Green was won by Beaver Dragon at Catamount Stadium in Milton.
Until Next Week
Get out to a local short track, but remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
