You may still have time to get to Waterford’s Northeastern Speedway (2229 RT 18, Waterford). The reunion goes from 10 to 2.
• Dave Moody will be stopping by. Most of us know him as the Thunder Road announcer. Dave works for Motor Racing Network as lead turn announcer and since 2003, Dave has been the host of the radio show SiriusXM Speedway on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
• See the new pavement on the front stretch.
• Around 11:30 a.m., Paul Bellefeuille has a surprise for those in attendance.
• Parade laps go from noon to 1.
• Neal Davis’ Vintage Models will be on display.
• Lots to see and food on sale to help the Waterford Fire Department.
So Am I Allowed to “Help” a Teammate Or Not?
Kurt Busch didn’t try to hide the fact his teammate Ross Chastain “helped” him win the race at Atlanta.
After climbing out of his car Kurt said, “Shake and bake! Yeah, and the 42, he did his job as a teammate. Ross is going to get a little flak for it, but that’s what it takes to be a good teammate at the right moment, so I couldn’t be more proud of Ross Chastain. I’ll pay him back eventually, but right now this is our No. 1 car in Victory Lane.”
I remember a few years back, when running the final race before the playoffs, Clint Bowyer spun out to bring out a caution trying to get his then teammate Martin Truex Jr. into the playoffs.
Didn’t Truex get booted out of the playoffs and Jeff Gordon took his spot? And if I remember correctly in the aftermath Truex lost a sponsor which led him to lose his ride. It was crazy, Truex didn’t spin out, or dump someone or toss some debris onto the track. He was just driving his car.
An unhappy Kyle Busch chose his words carefully during his interview, “I gave it everything I had there early and then just smoked it behind the 42 (Chastain) obviously, shows you what kind of driver he is.”
Although his opinion is a tad biased, the No. 18 spotter, Tony Hirschman, said on the cool-down lap. Good car all day, just got teamed up on there, dirtied up.”
Seemingly not trying to hide anything, Kurt also said, “That’s what I expected. Yeah, again, what happened on track was the perfect scenario for a teammate to do the work that he needed to do. If I’m running third, Ross isn’t part of the equation. That was exactly what a teammate needs to do, and Ross did that in a way that gave me a sense of pride on the education and the mentorship that I have helped Ross with this year. It was a perfect give-back.”
I guess you can “help” another driver. Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, reaffirmed early this week Chastain did nothing wrong when he moved up into leader Kyle Busch’s lane late in last weekend’s race.
Chastain responded to a request from teammate Kurt Busch‘s team to give Kurt the bottom and moved his car up the track in front of leader Kyle Busch on lap 236 of 260. Kurt Busch got by his brother for the lead and went on to win the race.
“I know we’ve got the thing bubbling up with Ross and all that, and everybody has heard the comments afterward,” Miller said. “You know, it wasn’t an obvious blocking job in my view.
“I don’t think there’s a lot else to say about that one. I know people are questioning that. We certainly didn’t see anything other than hard racing from the tower perspective.”
Kyle Larson
Larson signs with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2023 season. The deal comes with a nearly full-season primary sponsorship in the Cup Series from Hendrick Automotive Group the next two years.
Larson will be allowed to race in non-NASCAR races as the deal includes an agreement for Larson to use HendrickCars.com branding on his helmet, driver’s suit and gloves in his non-Cup racing schedule.
HendrickCars.com will sponsor Larson in 35 of the 38 Cup Series races (including non-points events) next season. Valvoline will sponsor the No. 5 for the remaining three Cup events next season.
Hendrick Automotive Group cited increases in website traffic, both overall (a 27% rise) and including significant spikes on days when Larson either led the most laps or won.
“Kyle’s performance on the track has delivered a measurable business return for us,” said Darryl Jackson, vice president of financial services for Hendrick Automotive Group. “The company is on pace for a record year in 2021, and we certainly see our motorsports programs contributing to that success.”
• I was surprised to see Kurt Busch’s win at Atlanta was only the 21st win for Ganassi at the Cup level.
Juan Pablo Montoya has two wins with Ganassi, Kurt Busch and Sterling Marlin each have four, Jamie McMurray has five wins and Kyle Larson had six wins driving the No. 42.
Thunder Road
Going into last Thursday’s (July 15) event, in six point-counting features, 16 different Late Model drivers had at least one top 5 finish. Only two racers – point leader Jason Corliss and No. 3 point man Trampas Demers had finished in the top 10 of every feature.
July 22: The Times Argus presents the Mid-season Championships, double points. FloRacing is doubling the purse. Post time 7 p.m.
WMMP
Last week’s winner, Jeff Marshall, failed to finish the previous two features. He’s the eighth different Late Model winner in nine events this year.
Late Model Points: 1. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 496, 2. Quinten Welch 468, 3. Alby Ovitt 463, 4. Oren Remick 449, 5. Jeff Marshall 435, 6. Michael Bailey 431, 7. Stacy Cahoon 374, 8. John Donahue and Kasey Beattie 371, 10. Matthew Morrill 367.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park welcomes the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models, July 17. PASS will run a 150-lap event. The WMMP Late Models, Flying Tigers and Strictly Stock Mini’s will be also racing. Post time 7 p.m.
Act Late Model Tour
Mike Hopkins stretched the streak of first-time American-Canadian Tour winners to five straight events with a commanding victory at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway on July 11. The reigning Pro All Stars Series (PASS) National Champion started on the pole of a 29-car field and stayed ahead of some wild action behind him for a wire-to-wire win at the Oxford 150.
In the process, Hopkins became the 83rd different winner in ACT Late Model Tour history. The series now has six different winners in six races at the season’s halfway mark.
• Up next the Tour returns to North Woodstock, NH’s White Mountain Motorsports Park, July 31, for the Mid-summer Classic 250. The richest and longest point-counting race of the year offers a $10,000 prize to the winner.
• RESULTS, Oxford: 1. Mike Hopkins, 2. Derek Gluchacki, 3. Nick Sweet, 4. D.J. Shaw, 5. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 6. Tom Carey III, 7. Dylan Payea, 8. Ben Rowe, 9. Trenton Goodrow, 10. Shawn Swallow, 11. Dillon Moltz, 12. Kasey Beattie, 13. Jesse Switser, 14. Jimmy Hebert, 15. Corey Mason, 16. Stephen Donahue, 17. Marcel J. Gravel, 18. Jamie Swallow Jr., 19. Erick Sands, 20. Peyton Lanphear, 21. Kris Matchett, 22. Brockton Davis, 23. Chris Burgess, 24. Bryan Mason, 25. David MacDonald, 26. Reilly Lanphear, 27. Matt Anderson, 28. Joey Laquerre, 29. Mike Foster.
• Time of Race: 1 hour, 28 min., 34 sec.
• Margin of Victory: 1.172 sec.
• Cautions: 11 (laps 1, 4, 43, 48, 70, 106, 122, 123, 133, 134, 139).
• Thirteen drivers completed all 150 laps.
• Points: 1. Tom Carey III 592, 2. Ben Rowe 586, 3. D.J. Shaw 582, 4. Derek Gluchacki 550, 5. Stephen Donahue 546, 6. Shawn Swallow 521, 7. Jimmy Hebert 485, 8. Erick Sands 478, 9. Matt Anderson 434, 10. Dylan Payea 419.
PASS
• RESULTS, July 1, Oxford: 1. Joey Doiron, 2. Dennis Spencer, 3. Dave Farrington Jr., 4. Ryan Robbins, 5. Trevor Sanborn, 6. Kyle DeSouza, 7. Nick Sweet, 8. Tim Brackett, 9. Austin Teras, 10. Ben Ashline, 11. Ryan Kuhn, 12. Jeff White, 13. Anthony Constantino, 14. DJ Shaw, 15. Justin Larsen, 16. Isaac Bevin, 17. John Salemi, 18. Ben Rowe, 19. Glen Luce, 20. Evan Beaulieau, 21. Scot McDaniel, 22. JT Thurlow, 23. Rowland Robinson Jr., 24. Jake Matheson, 25. Evan Halstrom, 26. Johnny Clark, 27. Scott Mulkern, 28. Dan Winter, 29. TJ Brackett, 30. Alan Wilson, 31. Jake Johnson, 32. Mike Rowe, 33. Kate Re.
• Thirteen drivers completed all 150 laps while six others ran 149 laps.
• July 17 the Super Late Models are at WMMP.
Bear Ridge
July 17 is sponsored by Twin State Ford and will feature the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds MADNESS Event, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, Limited Late Models, Dirt Stocks, and the Four Cylinders.
Post time is 6 p.m.
• Tune in to WYKR to hear April May and Butch as they join Stephen John for all the highlights Friday mornings from 6:45 to 7 a.m.
Until Next Week
Get out this weekend and support a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
