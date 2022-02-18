Changes for the 2022 season – where to start? How about with the guy who drove the No. 1 car last season, Kurt Busch? The 42-year-old will drive a second car for 23XI team and he becomes Bubba Wallace’s teammate. He’ll drive the No. 45.
This will be the seventh different organization Busch has driven for in the Cup Series. He’s driven for Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Phoenix Racing, Furniture Row Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing. Busch won the Daytona 500 in 2017 and is looking to become the 13th different driver in the series history to win multiple Daytona 500s.
• Brad Keselowski has joined Roush Fenway Racing and the deal includes him becoming part owner. The new name is Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK Racing). The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Keselowski, will drive the No. 6 Ford with crew chief Matt McCall calling the shots.
Keselowski is still looking for his first Daytona 500 win, his best finish is third in 2014.
• Ryan Newman does not have a ride in 2022.
• The vacancy in the No. 2 will be filled by 2020 Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric. Austin’s crew chief will be Jeremy Bullins.
• Trackhouse Racing bought out Chip Ganassi Racing at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Ross Chastain will drive the newly formed No. 1 Chevrolet team, with crew chief Phil Surgen. Chastain has made three Daytona 500 starts and posted his career-best finish of seventh in last season’s race.
• 20-year-old Harrison Burton, who spent the last two seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series earning the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in 2020, will drive the Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 with crew chief Brian Wilson at his side.
• Following in his father David Gilliland’s footsteps, Todd Gilliland will drive the No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports. He has spent the last three seasons competing in the Camping World Truck Series.
• Kaulig Racing has made the full-time jump to the Cup Series in 2022 and will have Justin Haley driving the newly formed No. 31 team with a rotation of drivers (AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson) sharing the seat time in the No. 16.
Kaulig Racing won the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course race in their first part-time season last year in the series, with Allmendinger behind the wheel.
• Drivers whose first Cup win was a Daytona 500:
Tiny Lund, 1963
Mario Andretti, 1967
Pete Hamilton, 1970
Derrike Cope, 1990
Sterling Marlin, 1994
Michael Waltrip, 2001
Trevor Bayne, 2011
Michael McDowell, 2021
• Daytona 500 Winners from the Pole:
Fireball Roberts, 1962
Richard Petty, 1966
Cale Yarborough, 1968 and 1984
Buddy Baker, 1980
Bill Elliott, 1985 and 1987
Jeff Gordon, 1999
Dale Jarrett, 2000
• Only 40 different Cup Series drivers have won a Daytona 500, and six of the 40 are active this weekend – Denny Hamlin (2016, 2019, 2020), Michael McDowell (2021), Austin Dillon (2018), Kurt Busch (2017), Joey Logano (2015), Kevin Harvick (2007).
NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty leads the series in Daytona 500 victories with seven trophies – (1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, 1981). Richard’s father, Lee Petty, won the inaugural Daytona 500 on Feb. 22, 1959; he led 38 laps and won by two feet in an Oldsmobile. Front Row Motorsport’s Michael McDowell won last season’s Daytona 500. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in Daytona 500 wins with three trophies (2016, 2019, 2020). Lee Petty and Trevor Bayne, 2011 Daytona 500 champion, are the only two drivers to win the Daytona 500 in their first appearance.
• Michael McDowell looks to join Sterling Marlin in a rare achievement. McDowell returns to Daytona as the defending Daytona 500 winner and this weekend will look to add his name to the list of multiple Daytona 500 winners. If he does win this weekend, he will join Sterling Marlin (1994, 1995) as just the second driver in series history to score their first two wins in the Daytona 500.
• Last season’s Daytona 500 victory was Michael McDowell’s first career NASCAR Cup Series win. McDowell’s 358 starts are the second-most in series history by a driver before their first win; behind Michael Waltrip with 463 starts before his first win in the 2001 Daytona 500.
