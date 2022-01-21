Twenty drivers who raced in the 2017 Daytona 500 no longer run full-time in the Cup Series. On that list is Paul Menard, Kasey Kahne, Michael Waltrip, Matt DiBenedetto, Trevor Bayne, Brendan Gaughan, Landon Cassill, Cole Whitt, Elliott Sadler and Ryan Newman. Also Joey Gase, David Ragan, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jamie McMurray, Daniel Suarez, Clint Bowyer, Danica Patrick, Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matt Kenseth.
Looking at the finish, Kyle Larson’s name seems to jump off the page at you. No one paid too much attention to him back then. He was driving the No. 42 Target Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi. He started 16th and finished 12th, running all 200 laps. He finished sixth in the first segment and eighth in the second segment.
• From searching around the internet, I believe 198 different drivers have won a NASCAR Cup Series race. Therefore the second “new” winner of 2022 will be the 200th different guy to win a Cup race.
The guys with no wins who plan on running most of the events in 2022 are Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Corey LaJoie, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Jacques Villeneuve (just trying to win the Daytona 500) and Todd Gilliland. Also Ty Dillon, Cody Ware, Josh Bilicki, Timmy Hill, BJ McLeod and Daniel Suarez.
• Here is a list of active drivers and the number of wins they have. Aric Almirola 3, AJ Allmendinger 2, Christopher Bell 1, Ryan Blaney 7, Alex Bowman 6, Chris Buescher 1, Kyle Busch 59, Kurt Busch 33, William Byron 2, Cole Custer 1, Austin Dillon 3, Chase Elliott 13, Denny Hamlin 46, Kevin Harvick 58, Justin Haley 1, Erik Jones 2, Brad Keselowski 35, Kyle Larson 16, Joey Logano 27, Michael McDowell 1, David Ragan 2, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2, Martin Truex Jr. 31, Bubba Wallace 1.
ACT Has A New Media Director
The American-Canadian Tour officials announced Cale King will step into the role as Media Director for the nationally renowned Late Model Tour as well as Thunder Road International Speedbowl in Barre, VT, North Woodstock, NH’s White Mountain Motorsports Park and the co-sanctioned Thompson Speedway in Connecticut.
King is a New Hampshire native who admits that he’s been in the sport from the very beginning. With his parents meeting in 1996 at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway and a multi-time championship aunt in Gorham, NH’s Tracie Bellerose, it was hard not to be involved in the business of stock car racing. With this most recent step up, it will be 24 years as both a fan, and official, in New England short-track racing.
“I essentially grew up on a Gold Star (for reserved season ticket holders) in those concrete grandstands at Thunder Road, getting to watch my Aunt Tracie beat up on the boys, and take to the skies both figuratively and physically. After she stepped away, my father ensured my interest in racing wouldn’t end and many a summer weekend we’d make the trip back to ‘The Road,’ over the ‘Kanc’ to White Mountain or just over the border to Oxford Plains,” said King. “I’m blessed to have that familial connection, it’s brought me many memories, a few interesting experiences and some of the very best of friends.”
“I emailed Cris on a whim back in 2017, just throwing it all out there: ‘Hey, I’ve always been a fan and I’m ready to see this thing from the other side of the fence’,” King said. “We met up, the meeting was short and sweet and I’ve been in the game ever since.”
Starting as a Pit Steward at Thunder Road for the 2018 season, King quickly fell in with the rest of the ACT umbrella. He added the American-Canadian Tour to his resume for the first time at the Thompson Sunoco World Series in 2018, finally adding the White Mountain pit area into the mix midseason the following year.
“Ever since Cale started with us in 2018, he’s been able to excel at whatever we’ve thrown at him,” said ACT managing partner Cris Michaud. “Our philosophies on racing mesh quite well, we see eye-to-eye on the ACT product, both as far as the tour and the tracks go, and he’ll be a great asset to us as Media Director, just as he has been these last four years.”
“It’s been an absolute dream for me to be able to work at my ‘home away from home’ at Thunder Road and I have always believed the ACT Late Model to be the most competitive division across the nation, that simply has not faltered.” King continued, “I am truly honored to even be considered for the position and I am bubbling with excitement for the upcoming season!”
Until Next Week
Support those who support local short-track racing.
