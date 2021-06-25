Gordon will trade in the microphone for the front office at Hendrick Motorsports. He’s leaving Fox after the 2021 season.
He’ll be the second-ranking member of the organization to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick. The 49-year-old Gordon will assume the executive management role effective Jan. 1, 2022.
As vice chairman and co-owner of Hendrick Motorsports, Gordon will report to Hendrick and work alongside team president Marshall Carlson and general manager Jeff Andrews. In addition, he will join Hendrick on NASCAR’s team owner council and assume Hendrick Motorsports’ seat on the sanctioning body’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee.
In January 2019, Gordon said that he would welcome a larger role at Hendrick Motorsports when the time was right.
“I love the business side of it,” Gordon said then. “If that day ever comes, I would be truly honored even though I don’t think I could do the job that he’s done, I would be truly honored to take that role on.”
In 1999, Gordon became an equity owner of Hendrick Motorsports and continues to be the only partner in the organization. He was first listed as the owner of the No. 48 Chevrolet when Jimmie Johnson began his tenure with the team in 2001.
Hendrick says this plan has been in the works for many years, but he has no intentions of stepping away from his majority role.
“I’ve always been impressed with his business instincts,” Hendrick, 71, said in a team release. “On some level, he’s been involved in every major decision we’ve made over the last two decades, and his influence has continued to grow since he stopped driving. He understands our culture, our values, and the importance we place on our people and our partnerships.”
The 13-time Cup Series championship-winning organization also owns the most Cup Series wins in history with 271 race victories, the last coming with Kyle Larson’s Nashville Superspeedway win last Sunday. Gordon recorded 93 victories for the organization during his 25-year career at NASCAR’s highest level.
Top 10 Car Owners on NASCAR Cup Series All-Time Wins List:
1. Hendrick Motorsports: Wins 271
Last win: Kyle Larson at Nashville Superspeedway in June 2021.
2. Petty Enterprises: Wins 268
Last win: John Andretti at Martinsville Speedway in April 1999.
3. Joe Gibbs Racing: Wins 190
Last win: Kyle Busch at Kansas Speedway in April 2021.
4. Roush Fenway Racing: Wins 137
Last win: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Daytona International Speedway in July 2017.
5. Junior Johnson and Associates: Wins 132
Last win: Jimmy Spencer at Talladega Superspeedway in July 1994.
6. Team Penske: Wins 131
Last win: Joey Logano at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt in March 2021.
7. Richard Childress Racing: Wins 109
Last win: Austin Dillon at Texas Motor Speedway in July 2020.
8. Wood Brothers Racing: Wins 99
Last win: Ryan Blaney at Pocono Raceway in June 2017.
9. Holman Moody: Wins: 96
Last win: David Pearson at Bristol Motor Speedway in March 1971.
10. Stewart-Haas Racing: Wins 65
Last win: Kevin Harvick at Bristol Motor Speedway in September 2020.
Chase Elliott Disqualified
Elliott was DQ’d for having five loose lug nuts in post-race inspection at Nashville.
Elliott finished 13th but as a result of the penalty, Elliott’s car was scored in last place. He also lost the Segment 1 win, which went to Kurt Busch instead.
“It’s unfortunate. The lug nuts on the No. 9 were loose at the end of the race,” said Chad Knaus, vice president of competition for Hendrick Motorsports. “At the end of the race Chase had a vibration. There were quite a few tire issues through the course of the day so they were hopeful that it was just a cord or something in the tire that was creating the vibration so they chose to run the race out.”
Cup Playoffs
Kyle Larson with four wins, Martin Truex Jr. with three wins, and Alex Bowman with two wins are the only drivers locked into the playoffs as of today. In order to be locked in a driver has to have two or more wins. In the event more than 16 guys win one of the first 26 races, points are the tie breaker.
Eight drivers have a single win. They are, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell and Michael McDowell.
If invites to the playoffs were mailed out this week those 11 with wins would be in, plus point leader Denny Hamlin. The regular season point champion is in if he doesn’t have a win, which to date Hamlin does not.
That would leave four spots which would go to the next four guys highest in points: Kevin Harvick 516, Austin Dillon 475, Tyler Reddick 416, and Chris Buescher with 392 points.
Currently outside the playoffs are Kurt Busch 366, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 347, Matt DiBenedetto 344, and Ross Chastain with 342.
Cup Quickies
I can’t believe it helps the TV ratings when Kyle Larson leads 264 of 300 laps.
• It was Larson’s third straight win.
• 12 different drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history have won four or more straight points races. Richard Petty holds the record of 10 straight, set during his remarkable 27-victory season in 1967.
Former Hendrick drivers Jimmie Johnson (2007) and Jeff Gordon (1998) are the most recent winners of four straight Cup races.
• Active drivers with three straight wins are Kyle Busch in 2015 and 2018, Joey Logano 2015, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski in 2018.
• The last time Larson hasn’t finished in the top 2 was May 9 at Darlington.
• Kevin Harvick finished fifth last Sunday. It was his first top 5 in his last six races.
• William Byron finished third for his series-leading 13th top 10.
• Brad Keselowski’s last six races have been: Nashville 23rd, Sonoma 15th, Coke 600 11th, COTA 19th, Dover 16th, and Darlington 24th.
ACT Late Model Tour
• RESULTS – June 20, New Hampshire’s Hudson Speedway: 1. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 2. Tom Carey III, 3. Ben Rowe, 4. Ryan Kuhn, 5. D.J. Shaw, 6. Derek Gluchacki, 7. Stephen Donahue, 8. Jimmy Hebert, 9. Shawn Swallow, 10. Jaret Curtis, 11. Jason Ryan, 12. Chase Curtis, 13. Matt Anderson, 14. Kevin Vaudrien, 15. David MacDonald, 16. Joey Polewarczyk Jr., 17. Trenton Goodrow, 18. Erick Sands.
• Cautions: Four (laps 25, 29, 109, 139).
• Time of Race: 49 min., 51 sec.
• Margin of Victory: 0.597 sec.
• With Renfrew’s win the last four races have been won by drivers picking up their first Tour win. The others are Tom Carey III at White Mountain Motorsports Park, June 12, DJ Shaw, May 16 and Brooks Clark at Thunder Road, May 2.
• Hudson was the 325th ACT Tour point-counting event, 82 different winners have won a Tour event. The Tour began in 1992.
• Only eight drivers have raced in all five ACT Late Model events in 2021.
• POINTS: 1. Carey III 496, 2. Rowe 494, 3. Shaw 480, 4. Donahue 467, 5. Gluchacki 443, 6. Swallow 433, 7. Sands 408, 8. Hebert 401, 9. Anderson 374, 10. Payea 325.
• Next stop is at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway, July 11 at 4 p.m. The Oxford Plains 150 joins a program that also includes the Honey Badger Bar & Grill 150 for the PASS Super Late Models and 50-lap PASS Modified showdown.
PASS
• RESULTS – Hudson: 1. Joey Polewarczyk Jr., 2. Jake Johnson, 3. Derek Griffith, 4. Jake Matheson, 5. Gabe Brown, 6. Johnny Clark, 7. Mike Mitchell, 8. Scott McDaniel, 9. Jeremy Davis, 10. Anthony Constantino, 11. Ben Rowe, 12. Devin O’Connell, 13. Dan Winters, 14. Angelo Belsito, 15. Kate Re, 16. Rowland Robinson Jr., 17. Craig Weinstein, 18. Derek Gluchacki, 19. Joey Doiron, 20. DJ Shaw.
• Time of Race: 49 min., 51 sec.
• Margin of Victory: 0.597 sec.
• Cautions: Four (laps 25, 29, 109, 139).
• The Pro All Star Series has seen only six drivers show up for all six of races contested thus far.
• POINTS: 1. Clark 1,493, 2. Rowe 1,427, 3. Re 1,414, 4. Winter 1,391, 5. Robinson Jr. 1,355, 6. Constantino 1,280, 7. Shaw 1,274, 8. McDaniel 1,216, 9. Doiron 1,028, 10. Johnson 1,013.
• July 11 – The series heads to Oxford Plains Speedway for the third of six total visits in the 2021 campaign. Fans will be able to watch the PASS Super Late Models and the PASS Modifieds and the ACT Tour.
Until Next Week
Get out and support a short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.