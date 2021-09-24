Strap In By Big Bigelow: Jeff Marshall Is Your 2021 “King Of The Mountain”

After Jimmy Renfrew was fined 50 points for an illegal tire at WMMP, September 11, Jeff Marshall took over the point lead. Quinny Welch also moved past Renfrew in points.
Going into the final point race of the season (September 18) Marshall had 786 points, Welch 777 and Renfrew 763. In the heats and semi Renfrew earned 19 points, Marshall 17 and Welsh banked 15 points.
Marshall entered the 50-lap main event with an 11-point lead over Welsh and 21 points over Renfrew. If Marshall finished sixth or better he’d be the track champion. He finished second to Alby Ovitt who picked up his first career win in a Late Model.
Renfrew came back to finish fifth after being sent to the rear of the field for spinning Welch just before the halfway mark, which caused a big pile-up.
Welch suffered major damage and was done for the night. His hopes of a ninth championship dashed.
WM Quickies
• Renfrew led the points following the May 22 and May 29 events, then again for a week following the June 19 event, then continuously from July 10 through September 4. That’s nine events total with a streak of six in a row. (*THANK YOU Michael Stridsberg for that info.)
• Ovitt receives a $1,000 bonus check from Foley Oil & Propane for the win. Wouldn’t that be great if all the race sponsors did that?
• Ovitt took three races off during the season to regroup. In 12 starts (there were 15 Late Model races run this season) he had eight top 5s and nine top 10s.
• Marshall averaged 56.5 points per race. The most points you could earn in a race was 70, 10 for winning the heat, semi and 50 points in the main event.
• Renfrew averaged 54.9 points per race, Welsh 54.5, Oren Remick 52.3, and Stacy Cahoon 48.7.
• In 15 starts Marshall only finished outside the top 10 twice. He had 10 top 5s.
• Remick also had 13 top 10s.
• Did you know Ovitt finished seventh in last year’s Milk Bowl?
• White Mountain Motorsports Park closes out the 2021 racing season with Fall Foliage Weekend, September 25-26. September 25 features the $5,000-to-win R&R Race Parts NH Street Stock Open. Nearly 30 drivers have pre-entered the 100-lap Street Stock event at press time. Many others are expected to roll through the pit gates on Saturday morning.
With the $5,000 guaranteed winner’s purse, $2,500 in lap money, and more than $20,000 in total posted awards, the Fall Foliage is by far the richest race of the year for 8-cylinder Street Stocks.
The ACT Flying Tiger rules option also gives local White Mountain and Thunder Road drivers the chance to race for their biggest prize of their careers.
Fans will see season finales for the Strictly Stock Mini’s, Dwarf Cars, and the Kids Trucks. Post time is 4 p.m.
September 26 is the $5,000-to-win Fall Foliage 200 for the ACT Late Model Tour with a 1 p.m. post time. The Sunday card also includes the Flying Tigers, Thunder Road Warriors, NELCAR Legends Tour, and NELCAR Bandoleros.
Thunder Road
Jason Corliss is your 2021 “King of the Road” Corliss finished 10th in the 62-lap season finale at Thunder Road, September 17. Christopher Pelkey won for the third time this season but it wasn’t enough to overtake Corliss in the points.
Corliss joins Chuck Beede (1992-94) and Derrick O’Donnell (2013-15) as the only drivers to win three track headline division championships in a row.
Thunder Road concludes its 2021 season with Milk Bowl Weekend, October 1-3. The racing festival begins Friday featuring the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Street Stocks, PASS Modifieds, North East Mini Stock Tour, and Honey Badger Street Stock Series.
Saturday is qualifying day for the Milk Bowl. The Flying Tigers, Street Stocks, Road Warriors and Kids Trucks will also be in action throughout the weekend.
PASS
DJ Shaw won The Foley Oil & Propane 150 at White Mountain, September 18. It was his second win of 2021 and his 22nd career Pro All Stars Series win.
• RESULTS: 1. DJ Shaw, 2. Dillon Moltz, 3. Johnny Clark, 4. Joey Doiron, 5. Trevor Sanborn, 6. Jake Matheson, 7. Joe Pastore, 8. Jeremy Davis, 9. Derek Ramstrom, 10. Alan Wilson, 11. Scott McDaniel, 12. Kate Re, 13. Ryan Robbins, 14. Dan Winters, 15. Anthony Constantino, 16. Ben Rowe, 17. Josh Childs, 18. Joey Polewarczyk, 19. Kyle Desouza, 20. Jeff White, 21. Rowland Robinson Jr. DNS: Mark Patten.
ACT Late Model Tour
The Late Models will visit White Mountain, September 26, for the Fall Foliage 200. This will be the 35th time WM has hosted the Tour. Their first visit was September 6, 1998. The most recent event there was The Mid-summer 250 run on July 31 of this year.
The Midsummer 250 set ACT track records for most lead changes (15) and most caution flags (14). And it tied the record for most different leaders (six) with the previous 250s.
Tom Carey III set a track record for most improved starting position by coming from 30th to 3rd (+27).
A WM regular has yet to win there.
The winner gets $5,000, everyone who starts the 200 gets $500 and the total purse is more than $30,000. This will be the first Fall Foliage contested since 2016. WM becomes the fifth different track to host the event joining Catamount, Beech Ridge, Airborne and Thunder Road. In 2002, the race was held at Thunder Road after Airborne ended its season early that season.
Until Next Week
Last call for 2021 – call a couple of your old racing buddies and go to a race. Join me but remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
