Strap In By Big Bigelow: Kyle Busch Says He Feels Like He Was Fired

During media day at Daytona, Kyle Busch said, “So I kind of feel like I got fired from the 18 car and moved over to the 20 guys.”
Busch’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, will be on top of the pit box of the No. 20 of Christopher Bell in 2021. Busch said Stevens took all of his guys with him, the No. 1 and No. 2 engineers, the interior guy, the shop guy, the front-end mechanic, the underneath guy, everybody off the whole team stayed with Adam except Nate Bellows, the car chief.
In the shop they got the hauler, I have a new hauler, they kept the surface plate, I got a new surface plate.
Busch and Stevens were together for six seasons. They won 25 Cup races and two titles in 2015 and 2019 and had 19 wins in the Xfinity Series.
Ben Beshore, who served as Busch’s crew chief for three races in the 2017 season as well as all seven of his Xfinity Series starts, which included four wins in 2019, will be Busch’s crew chief this season.
• Earlier this week in an interview on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger”, Busch had more to say.
“I asked Adam for a couple of changes to be made over the off season,” Busch said. “And he didn’t agree with my philosophy on those changes. So he said, ‘You know what, I’m going to go do something different and let you do something different and we’ll see what happens.’
Busch said he was shocked. “Well, essentially you just told me you quit on me. So, um, OK. See you later. Now I have to go find somebody else.
“I flat out told him in the beginning of our conversation, I said, ‘Look, I believe in you. I trust in you. I want you. You’re my guy. We’ve done this already for six years. We’ve won two championships. Like there’s chemistry here. And we have a working relationship where we understand one another.’ Adam has been the first guy that on any given weekend, there’s always change in the car and how it feels. And that’s what I liked about it, and him. And so that’s why I didn’t want to lose that. But I guess all good things must come to an end.”
• Busch won the Clash last Tuesday night and Beshore said the chemistry between him and his new driver is going well so far.
“I think it was good,” Beshore said. “I crew-chiefed him in the Xfinity Series in 2019. It hasn’t been that long since we’ve worked together. I spent four years as his race engineer, Xfinity crew chief, for seven races. We’ve had a lot of success together. We kind of know the language we’re both speaking.
“I don’t think it was that big of a deal. I think obviously getting some success early will build confidence in each other and we’ll be able to move forward from here and keep getting better and better.”
The full interview from “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” will air this weekend. http://grahambensinger.com/index.php.
The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt
In a new special, ESPN’s E60 will take viewers back to that fateful day to explore the legacy of Dale Earnhardt and the effect his loss has had on the sport of NASCAR, including safety improvements to cars and race tracks.
The show will debut on Sunday, Feb. 14, at noon on ESPN.
ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee, who has covered NASCAR for more than 25 years, is the reporter for the story.
In the program, McGee has a revealing interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr., and the retired NASCAR star speaks openly about his father, what he remembers about that day 20 years ago, and how safety in the sport has evolved.
Cup Quickies & Random Facts
• Martin Truex Jr. in 16 Daytona 500 starts has never won it. His best finish is second. In fact, Truex Jr. is 0-for-63 at Daytona and Talladega.
• Kyle Busch is 0-for-15 in the 500 and his best finish is also a second.
• Kevin Harvick is 0-for-11 in the 500 with a third as his best finish.
• Denny Hamlin has won three of the last five 500s, his average finish in those races is 2.25.
• No driver has ever won the Daytona 500 three years in a row. Hamlin has a chance to be the first this Sunday.
He became the 12th driver to win the race multiple times in 2019, became the sixth driver to win it at least three times and the fourth driver to win it twice in a row with this victory.
Aside from Hamlin, the five drivers to win the Daytona 500 at least three times in its 62 years of existence are seven-time winner Richard Petty, four-time winner Cale Yarborough and three-time winners Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett and Jeff Gordon.
Aside from Hamlin, the three drivers to win it twice in a row are Petty (1973, 1974), Yarborough (1983, 1984) and Sterling Marlin (1994, 1995).
A win in Sunday’s race would make Hamlin the first driver to ever win the “Great American Race” three years in a row.
• Only two other drivers have more than three 500 wins, they are Richard Petty with seven and Cale Yarborough with four.
• I was surprised to see only five drivers won three or more races last season. They were Harvick nine, Hamlin seven, Chase Elliott five, Brad Keselowski four and Joey Logano with three.
• Gibbs Racing has extended their agreement with Truex Jr. Truex is a Cup Series champion with 27 career wins. In the past six seasons he has four Championship 4 appearances.
• Last year Alex Bowman became the sixth driver to qualify on the front row for the Daytona 500 in three straight years. The only other five drivers to ever pull off such a feat are Fireball Roberts, Richard Petty, Bill Elliott, Ken Schrader and Dale Earnhardt, and none of them ever went on to do so for a fourth straight year.
Roberts took three straight pole positions from 1961 to 1963 before qualifying in 15th place in 1964. Petty made four straight front row starts, but he missed a year during that stretch. He qualified in second in 1964, missed 1965, took the pole position in 1966 and qualified in second again in both 1967 and 1968. He qualified 12th in 1969.
Elliott took three straight pole positions from 1985 to 1987 before qualifying in 31st place in 1988. Schrader took three straight pole positions from 1988 to 1990 before qualifying in 24th in 1991. Earnhardt qualified in second in 1994 and 1995 before taking the pole position in 1996. He qualified in fourth in 1997.
• HendrickCars.com will sponsor Kyle Larson in select races during the 2021 season. HendrickCars.com becomes the second sponsor to be confirmed for the No. 5 Chevrolet in 2021, joining the Nations Guard.
The Chuckle of the Week
Comes from Kyle Busch. In a segment featuring a promo for NASCAR, Busch is in the media center and he leans into the camera and says, “I’m only here not to get fined.”
Until Next Week
Please support those who support short track racing.
