Kyle Petty Charity Ride, Inc. recently announced its decision to postpone its 26th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America for the second time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled to take place May 2-8, 2020 and first postponed to May 1-7, 2021, the Ride will now be held April 30-May 6, 2022.
The Ride will still follow the same route and visit the same scheduled stops as previously announced. Petty said, “We talked through every ‘what if’ scenario and tried to come up with a way to safely execute the Ride this spring, but ultimately we don’t feel we could safely make that happen. There is still so much uncertainty and risk with the pandemic, which is why we have decided to once again postpone the Ride, now to 2022. The health and safety of our Riders and the communities we visit is of the utmost importance to us and we simply cannot take that risk.
“I hope that we will soon be in a much better place. I’m choosing to cling to that hope and now focus on making our 2022 Ride the best it can possibly be,” Petty continues. “The camaraderie of the riders, the beautiful scenery of our country and the mission to raise funds to send so many deserving kids to camp at Victory Junction is what the Ride is all about!” The Ride is one of the most successful and popular charity events in the country. Now in its 26th year, more than 8,650 riders have logged 12.4 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $19 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.